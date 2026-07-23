Los Angeles Rams’ Kyren Williams, Blake Corum Earn Major NFL Recognition Before Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams no longer need one running back to carry nearly every rushing snap.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin ranked the tandem of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum sixth among the NFL’s top 10 running back duos entering the 2026 season, placing the Rams behind five backfields with more recognized star power.

The Rams pair trailed Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco, Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, and D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

The placement still reflects how much changed in Los Angeles last season.

Williams remained the lead option and one of the league’s most reliable scorers, while Corum developed into a legitimate second threat who could handle meaningful work without the offense losing its rhythm.

Corum Turned Rams Backfield Into a True Tandem

Corum’s rookie season offered paltry evidence that the Rams had a running back firing on all cylinders. He rushed for 207 yards on 58 carries in 2024 and went without a touchdown.

Year 2 looked much different.

Corum finished 2025 with 746 yards and six touchdowns on 145 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt.

Williams added 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns on 259 attempts.

Together, they supplied 1,998 of the Rams’ 2,152 rushing yards and 16 of their 17 rushing touchdowns.

The production gave Sean McVay a more balanced way to manage the position.

Williams still handled the larger share, but Corum’s emergence allowed the Rams to keep both backs fresher and create more opportunities for explosive runs.

That growth was visible before the season ended.

The Rams reported in December that Corum reached 21.3 mph on a 48-yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals, the second-fastest speed by a Rams running back in the Next Gen Stats era.

At that point, Los Angeles ranked first in designed-run success rate and second in explosive-run rate.

“Staying fresh is key,” Corum told the team’s website. “That’s how you make those explosive runs.”

The Rams carried that approach into the postseason.

Corum received 26 carries across three playoff games, including 11 in the wild-card victory over the Carolina Panthers and nine in the NFC championship game.

Williams Still Masters the Goal Line

Corum’s rise has not displaced Williams from the center of the offense.

Dubin opened his evaluation with a simple summary: “All Williams does is score touchdowns.”

Williams has recorded 36 rushing touchdowns and eight receiving scores during his three seasons as the Rams’ primary back. He also led the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2023.

His 2025 season added another 1,533 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns.

The Rams reduced some of his workload, yet his rushing average improved from 4.1 yards per carry in 2024 to 4.8 last season.

That balance should remain important in 2026, as Williams gives Los Angeles a trusty runner in crowded areas, a reliable pass protector and a proven receiving option.

Corum adds more burst and gives McVay another back capable of taking over a series.

Williams can continue to set the tone and finish drives. And Corum can expand his workload without forcing a major change in the structure of the offense.

The No. 6 ranking arrives before the Rams’ first open training camp practice July 27.

By then, the larger question will be whether the split moves even closer after Corum’s breakout second season.