LA Rams Release Former Eagles Draft Pick Less Than Month After Signing

The Los Angeles Rams have ended Zech McPhearson’s brief stay with the organization before the 2026 regular season begins.

Los Angeles officially terminated McPhearson’s contract with an injury settlement on Sept. 5, Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated reported on X.

McPhearson signed with Los Angeles on Aug. 9 and appeared in two preseason games before an undisclosed injury interrupted his push for a roster spot. The Rams placed him on injured reserve Aug. 24, putting his season in jeopardy before it began.

CBS Sports noted at the time that McPhearson would be set to miss the entire 2026 season unless he and the Rams reached an injury settlement. Less than two weeks later, that outcome arrived.

The move closes a short comeback attempt for a player who had been trying to work his way back into an NFL regular-season game for the first time since 2022.

McPhearson’s Rams Opportunity Ends After Preseason Injury

McPhearson’s arrival carried some intrigue because of his previous work on special teams.

The 28-year-old entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, going No. 123 overall out of Texas Tech. He appeared in 33 regular-season games during his first two seasons and played all 17 in 2022.

Pro Football Reference credits McPhearson with 278 defensive snaps and 687 special teams snaps over those two years. His second season included one sack, 14 combined tackles and one pass breakup.

That special teams background gave the Rams a reason to take a late-summer look. CBS Sports pointed to Los Angeles’ struggles in that phase during the 2025 season when the signing was reported, with McPhearson bringing extensive experience in a role often filled by reserve defensive backs.

He had also shown playmaking ability before reaching the NFL. The Eagles noted after drafting him that McPhearson earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 after recording 53 tackles and four interceptions at Texas Tech.

His professional career changed course in August 2023, when he tore his Achilles and missed the season. Philadelphia waived him during final roster cuts in 2024, and he later joined the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Jacksonville brought McPhearson back on a reserve/futures deal after the season, but another injury sent him to injured reserve in August 2025. He was released with an injury settlement days later.

The Rams surfaced an opportunity to him this summer. A new injury, however, kept that chance from extending into September.

Rams Move On With Week 1 at the Doorstep

Los Angeles’ decision comes with the regular season already at the doorstep and its 53-man roster set.

McPhearson had been among the veteran depth options competing in a cornerback room that underwent several moves during August. When he went to injured reserve on Aug. 24, the Rams also added more defensive back depth as they approached roster cuts.

An injury settlement ends McPhearson’s contract with Los Angeles and gives him a route to pursue NFL rosters elsewhere once he’s healthy enough to play.

For the Rams, it wraps up a low-risk move that lasted only a few weeks. McPhearson brought NFL game experience, significant special teams work and the background of a former fourth-round pick to a late-camp competition.

Instead, his Los Angeles tenure ended before he could appear in a regular-season game.

The Rams now move fully into Week 1, while McPhearson faces another recovery before attempting to reboot his NFL career.