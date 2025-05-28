Super Bowl Champion Raises Eyebrows With Cryptic Message Amid Rams Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Rams have a clear need that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey can address. Moreover, the seven-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler may be counting down the days until a deal can take place.

Ramsey posted a message on social media that certainly drew attention in the NFL world from fans and media alike.

All Ramsey posted was “5…” on X on May 27.

The innocuous answer is that Ramsey was referencing his jersey number. It has been the same since 2021, his first full season with the Rams. However, many fans on social media took it to have much deeper meaning.

“‘5’ more days until Jalen Ramsey is traded,” one fan posted, quoting the message since the Dolphins star turned off comments.

“That settles it, hes a Raider,” another fan posted with a quoted reply.

Other teams represented in fan replies include the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. That just underscores that it will not just be the Rams pursuing Ramsey if and when trade talks pick up in earnest.

Insider Doubles Down on Jalen Ramsey Trade Timeline Amid Rams Speculation

Ramsey, 30, played for the Rams from the middle of the 2019 season through the 2022 campaign, helping the team win the Super Bowl following the 2021 regular season. The Rams traded Ramsey to the Dolphins for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in 2023.

The Rams used that selection on outside linebacker Byron Young.

Two years later, though, and the Rams are among the teams linked to Ramsey. His post also aligns well with the date at which a trade becomes viable.

“The Miami Dolphins have been looking and open to dealing Jalen Ramsey, and there has been interest in and across the league. I think, probably, more than people realize,” Schefter reported on “Get Up” on May 27. “It certainly sounds like, in the next couple of weeks, the Dolphins will be able to find a trade partner for Jalen Ramsey and he will be moving on yet again.”

This was the second time, in as many weeks, Schefter suggested a June 1 timeline.

“The Miami Dolphins are talking about the fact that they are open to a potential trade. They cannot make a trade until June 1 due to the salary cap ramifications,” Schefter said on “NFL Live” on May 14.

“I would expect at some point in early June, we’re going to get a Jalen Ramsey trade somewhere. There’s been more interest, I think, than people realize.”

Notably, Schefter mentioned in the previous report that a deal could already be agreed to.

Dolphins Fans Go Off on Jalen Ramsey Amid Trade Speculation

If the Rams are considering making a trade to reunite with Ramsey, as head coach Sean McVay has left the door open for, they might want to consider the perception the veteran has among his current fan base.

Some pointed to Ramsey having already received a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension and now seeking a trade before it begins in 2026.

Other arguments were more relevant to the Rams, particularly Ramsey’s dealings with coaches.

One fan suggested Ramsey had a part in former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s exit. Fangio joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the same capacity last offseason. He coached their No. 1-ranked total defense (No. 2 in scoring) to a Super Bowl victory.

They got there thanks largely to a third-down sack on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford by Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

McVay raved about Ramsey’s character and said they have remained in touch.

Perhaps that is enough to allay any concerns about Ramsey again becoming a malcontent and seeking a change of scenery. The good news is that a trade for Ramsey will cost the Rams substantially less than it did the first time they acquired him. That is even with a potential bidding war.