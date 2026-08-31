Jalen Ramsey Reaches Out to ‘Real MVP’ After Blockbuster Rams Move

The Los Angeles Rams are the talk of the NFL, and that includes for former starting cornerback and Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, now a safety and in the AFC as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has clearly been paying attention to the goings on with his former team, specifically when it comes to 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald.

Donald–with the blessing of his wife, Erica Donald–is back after two years in retirement.

Erica Donald joked about allowing her husband to return, drawing a response from Ramsey, who won a ring with Aaron Donald and LA in 2021. Notably, he also turned off the comments.

“the real MVP [laughing emoji],” Ramsey said in a post on X on August 30, quoting Erica Donald’s message about letting her husband come back, adding, “thank you family! [love you gesture emoji].”

the real MVP 😂 thank you family! 🤟🏾 https://t.co/pmaCpVaFg4 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 30, 2026

Of Course, that just opened the floodgates in the quotes for the former Rams star.

Rams Fans Clamor for Jalen Ramsey ‘Next’

The Rams have gone all-out this offseason in a way that would make a move for Ramsey seem less outlandish that it otherwise would. Fans certainly began pushing for it afer he posted his response to Erica Donald.

“Jalen Ramsey next? [crying laughing and eyes emojis],” Sleeper Affiliate Rams Tapes posted on X on August 30.

“You coming home too,” said another fan.

Another fan said in their quoted post, “Let’s just get the gang back together what you say?” while another flat out said, “Buddy turned the comments off [laughing emojis],” adding that Ramsey is “tryna get that trade.”

A different fan pointed out, “we only have 51/53 roster spots used…,” adding, “u wanna come home cinco?”

One apparent Steelers fan questioned Ramsey for thanking a potential Super Bowl opponent.

Despite all the support for Ramsey joining Donald in returning to the Rams, there are some significant hurdles that would make such a move challenging if not impossible as things stand heading into Week 1.

Jalen Ramsey’s Return to LA Unlikely

Ramsey is under contract through 2028 on a three-year, $72.3 million deal. The Rams have less than $6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, which is not enough to cover Ramsey’s $19.5 million cap hit.

That says nothing of the Rams trading for Trent McDuffie and signing his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate and fellow Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watson in free agency.

Still, adding Ramsey would only add to the Rams’ versatility.

Ramsey, McDuffie, and Quentin Like are all different kind of slot options, who could help Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula disguise his coverages, buying a fraction of a second more for Donald, Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, or Braden Fiske to get home.

The idea makes more sense in fantasy or videogame football than real life. The Rams also have other financial situations to navigate, including Fiske and Turner, and star receiver Puka Nacua.

Still, it would be far from the wildest roster move the Rams made this offseason.