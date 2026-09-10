Insider Shares Encouraging Update Amid Aaron Donald ‘Reality’ Check

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams have far greater plans than a Week 1 matchup, albeit historic and against an NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on the latest.

“It was so much focused on Aaron Donald, his dramatic return, and whether he was going to be on the field Week 1. The reality is, this was not a Week 1 signing for the Los Angeles Rams. It was not a Week 1 return for Aaron Donald. This was more about December and January, which is one reason why his playoff incentives are so big. Because that is really when they want him to affect things,” Rapoport reported on “NFL Gameday Kickoff” on September 9.

“They’re going to take it slow and make sure he gets in game shape. My understanding is next week is at least possible. But no one is saying for sure right now that he is going to play. No. 1 is that when he gets on the field, he is fully 100% and ready. So, certainly something that we are going to keep watching.”

Donald spent two years in retirement following the 2023 season, some of it spent decrying the idea of possibly returning. Now, after saying that he did not see any difference when watching back film of himself from practice.

However, the 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time First Team All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl champion did not even make the trip to Australia.

Donald also admitted to being a “little rusty” following his first 11-on-11 in practice.

Super Bowl Champion Not Worried About Aaron Donald

The timeline Rapoport said was possible would put Donald on track to play in Week 2 against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

Asked about the concern level over Donald missing the Rams’ season opener against the 49ers, Super Bowl champion and former NFL center and interim head coach Jeff Saturday said his was “minimal.”

“He would have played 10, 15 snaps at most anyway, right? This guy’s been out of football for a couple years. The expectation is he’s going to be hitting his high point in December and January. That’s what their hope is. Their hope isn’t about Week 1. Even though it’s a division opponent, they understand it would be disrespectful to football to think somebody can come back. He hasn’t practiced, really, right, to come back,” Saturday said on “Get Up” on Wednesday.

“All of a sudden, the first thing he’s going to go do is go to Australia and go play another very good opponent?”

Saturday continued, “Again, at best, he was going to get 10 snaps. Probably pass-rush snaps, and that was what it was going to look like.”