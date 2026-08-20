Rams Super Bowl Champion Finds New Home With AFC Contender

The Los Angeles Rams have not been back to the Super Bowl since moving on from Taylor Rapp, but they could face him if they themselves make it this coming season.

Rapp’s departure for the Buffalo Bills in free agency during the 2023 offseason is hardly the reason for the Rams’ inability to get back to the big dance. Nevertheless, his latest career move has put him on a path to square off against his former team for all the marbles.

That is, if the Rams and Rapp’s new team hold up their respective ends of the bargain.

Ex-Rams DB Taylor Rapp Joins AFC Super Bowl Contender

The Rams drafted Rapp with the 61st overall pick of the 2019 draft. He started 48 of the 57 games that he played for LA, in addition to playing in one contest during their Super Bowl run in the 2021 season.

Rapp has spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

He is heading to a new destination that is closer to the Rams, but still in the AFC, joining the Denver Broncos.

“The #Broncos are signing safety Taylor Rapp, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on August 20. “72 career starts, 488 career tackles and 12 career interceptions.”

Zenitz added that Rapp “was a starter for the Bills last year prior to a season-ending injury.”

Rapp had been mostly durable during his career before last year, with his eight games the fewest in a single season of his pro career so far.

With over $15 million in career earnings, Rapp–who turns 29 years old in December–Rapp’s decision could be based as much on opportunity and joining a contender as it is about the financial aspect.

The Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game last season, losing without their starting QB.

The Rams reached the NFC Championship Game, falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks amid defensive breakdowns. Both teams could take that next step in 2026.

Rams Rebuilt Secondary Key to SB Goal

Rapp’s departure gave way to the Rams finding other options, including their current top trio of Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, and Quentin Lake. Both Curl (this offseason) and Lake (2025) have both received contract extensions this calendar year.

Kinchens has started 12 of the 34 games he has played in so far.

The Rams also reworked their cornerback room, adding Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to Emmanuel Forbes, Curl’s former teammate on the Washington Commanders.

Together, the unit gives the Rams their best assembly of talent, at least since the unit Rapp was part of that won it all in 2021. They are a key reason why the Rams enter the 2026 season as prohibitive favorites to win this coming season.