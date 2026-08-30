Rams Trade ‘Throwback’ Tight End to NFC Playoff Team

The Los Angeles Rams are helping out a team they will face during the 2026 regular season, sending Mark Redman to the Green Bay Packers in a trade.

“Sources: The #Rams are trading TE Mark Redman to the #Packers,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X on August 30. “Former Louisville star was an undrafted free agent in 2025 who spent last year on LA’s practice squad.”

The Rams, who will host the Packers in Week 12, have a dynamic tight end room.

That may in fact be part of why Redman could be on the outs with the Rams before the cutdown deadline.

Rams Move on From TE Mark Redman in Trade With Packers

“Mark Redman is a throwback, primary in-line tight end whose ability as a blocker will earn him snaps, rather than the potential as a flex weapon in space,” The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler wrote in July 2024.

Even without Redman, the Rams are loaded at tight end.

They have top options Colby Parkinson and fellow veteran Tyler Higbee, as well as second-year flex option Terrance Ferguson.

The finality of the decision also seems telling. The Rams could have tried to get Redman onto their practice squad. It could suggest they felt that would be unlikely and decided to get something for him rather than nothing.

This story will be updated.