Rams Sign Former Lions Linebacker in Roster Adjustment

The Los Angeles Rams have once again added to their roster, this time bringing in veteran Monty Rice.

The Rams are preparing for their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. And with starters unlikely to play in the contest, depth is certainly useful on the back end of what are still expanded training camp rosters.

Rice brings experience as a reserve and starter, adding to his potential value.

Rams Add Monty Rice to Training Camp Roster

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on August 13, noting that it was “Free Agent Signing ILB Monty Rice.”

Rice, 27, was the 92nd overall pick of the 2021 draft by the Tennessee Titans.

He joins the Rams with 39 games of experience, including 11 starts across his five seasons in the NFL. He was most recently with the Detroit Lions, tallying 2 total tackles in his lone appearance for them during the 2025 campaign.

Rice has also played for the New England Patriots and has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

He has 131 total tackles in a career spent mostly as a special teams contributor.

The Rams have revamped their defense this offseason. They added Super Bowl champions Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie at cornerback. They also added two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett at EDGE.

However, moves like adding Rice have paid off for the Rams in the past. Moreover, Rice should get ample opportunities to prove himself during the preseason.

This story will be updated.