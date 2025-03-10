Hi, Subscriber

Former Exec Sends Strong Message After Rams Sign Davante Adams

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Former New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Los Angeles Rams gave Davante Adams many of the things he wanted after his release from the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Louis Riddick, they could give the rest of the NFC trouble.

Adams has been one of the most consistent performers at the wide receiver position, and he joins a Rams offense that struggled in the passing game from Week 12 through 17. Adams gives Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford a boost.

“Different LA team than I thought would be the perfect match (#chargers), but REALLY like Davante w/Stafford and McVay,” Riddick posted on X on March 9.

“#Rams gonna be a realllll problem.”

Riddick spent 14 years in the Philadelphia Eagles and then-Washington Redskins front offices, with titles ranging from scout to director of pro personnel. He has also interviewed for several general manager openings in recent seasons.

“I think the Rams could be a really good spot for him,” Greg Cosell told Ross Tucker on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast” on March 5. “With all those reduced splits and the way they get their receivers open through formations and motions, I think he could be a really effective receiver. And in fact probably be a volume receiver.

“If he was the guy that replaced [Cooper] Kupp, my guess is he could be a volume receiver in the context of that pass game.”

Davante Adams Contract Details Highlights Cooper Kupp Situation

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

GettyCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before facing the Chicago Bears.

“New Rams WR Davante Adams lands a two-year, $44 million deal. There’s a $12 million signing bonus and $8 million base in 2025. Next year, a $6 million roster bonus and $18 million base,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer reported on X on March 9. “Only the $20 million for this year is guaranteed. He has $1 million in incentives each year.”

“By the way, since this is effectively a one-year, $20 million deal for Davante Adams, it’s worth noting that Cooper Kupp was on the Rams’ books in 2025 at … $20 million. Yeah, not a coincidence.”

Adams’ production and durability appear to be the difference.

“This is a real intriguing signing. The money, it’s pretty substantial at $26 million guaranteed. That’s a pretty big number. And people will say, ‘Well, why wouldn’t they pay Cooper Kupp this? Two straight reasons. Let’s not forget this: Davante Adams just had his sixth consecutive 1000-yard receiving season. Plus Davante Adams has played at least 14 games except for one point in his career. Cooper Cupp has not played in more than 12 a season the past three because of injuries,” NFL Network’s Steve Wyche said on “The Insiders” on March 9.

“Davante Adams’ durability, pairing him with Puka Nacua, right? Davante Adams – we see him make all these great catches – he’s a physical player as well.”

Wyche compared Adams’ practice habits to Rams legend Aaron Donald.

“He practices – I’ve seen it – he practices like it’s nobody’s business. He’s like Aaron Donald, taking every snap at a certain tempo the way he practices,” Wyche said.  “Bringing in a professional like him – which is something the Rams have done with Jalen Ramsey, and Marcus Peters, and Andrew Whitworth, [and] Odell Beckham – this is something they like to do. This is a nice pickup for what they want to do, and I think Adam’s is going to come down here and perform well.”

Sean McVay Applied International Pressure to Land Davante Adams

Sean McVay, Los Agneles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay runs onto the field before facing the Minnesota Vikings.

Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager reported on X that McVay led the charge to bring Adams to LA and the Rams.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo detailed what the process looked like.

“The last 90 sample of days, he’s been recruiting Davante Adams, who is in Japan. So the time difference has made things a little bit difficult with regard to getting it yet. But he’d been recruiting him hard trying to get him there. He finally got it done,” Garafolo said on “The Insiders” on March 9.

“He’s basically putting together a starting five on the court with your five skill positions that you’ve got right now. He said, ‘This guy’s a real ‘X’ [receiver]. If you get him out on the edge, and he’s 1-on-1, he’s still winning that. It’s almost an automatic type deal.

McVay also pointed to “leaning into” Stafford’s remaining time at QB.

“They wanted to give as much firepower at his disposal as they possibly could,” Garafolo said.  “Sean McVay working hard to get it done. Got Davante Adams here. And yeah, this is going to be a fascinating situation to see how they lineup.”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

