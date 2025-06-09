Pro Bowl QB Planned to Leave Money on Table to Join Rams

The Los Angeles Rams seem to have officially won the quarterback carousel this offseason, retaining two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford, whose spot four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers wanted.

Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.6 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. That is a notably larger deal than he previously said he would play for, which was $10 million.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer clarified that the smaller number was a Rams exclusive.

“For what it’s worth, I’d heard the $10 million number, at the time, was sort of exclusive to the Rams,” Breer posted on X on June 7, responding to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who noted the discrepancy. “As in, an example of how badly he wanted to go there in March—“He’s willing to go there for $10 million.”

Florio noted in the post that Rodgers’ deal, worth as much as $19.5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, was still a “very good deal” for Pittsburgh.

The Rams avoided drama, sticking with Stafford over going after the 10-time Pro Bowler.

Insider Calls Out Aaron Rodgers for Saving Face

Rodgers often welcomes controversy, which the Rams avoided with their decision. Florio cited the QB creating a firestorm over immunizations in 2021.

“Of course, only $10 million is guaranteed so Mr. Yeah I’ve Been Immunized can claim he said he’d play for $10 million, and he’s playing for $10 million,” Florio wrote on June 7. “He’s not. He’s playing for $13.65 million plus incentives. The full base amount is guaranteed as a practical matter. As of Week 1, any non-guaranteed salary becomes fully guaranteed under the labor deal.”

Florio noted that there are $5.8 million in incentives, but that it is unclear how Rodgers can earn the maximum $19.5 million on the deal. He is also the second-lowest-paid vet starting QB behind only ex-Steelers QB Russell Wilson.

Florio’s gripe stems from Rodgers’ comments in April.

The four-time MVP said he told all of the teams he spoke with that he would play for $10 million. However, Rodgers’ comments were in response to reports he was seeking a more lucrative offer.

“There’s been a lot of people assuming they have information about me that’s just not true. I’ve been straight up with these teams from the start about where I was at, starting with the money thing. I told every single one of the teams I talked to, it ain’t about the money. I’ll play for $10 million,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” in April. “I don’t care. I never once said I need a multi-year deal, $30 [or] $40 million. That’s absolute b*******. I said I’ll play for $10 [million].

“That’s what I told them in March, in the beginning, in the very beginning. You can ask any one of the teams I talked to. That was the conversation.”

Rodgers’ willingness to play for $10 million is different than having to do so. Moreover, he has earned $381.7 million in his career. The market also dictates a player’s value. The Steelers were willing to pay more than Rodgers said he was willing to play for.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Was Higher on Steelers’ List Than Aaron Rodgers

Just as Rodgers eyed the Rams on his list of preferred destinations, the Steelers tried recruiting Stafford this offseason.

“This was the best move that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make right now. But let’s also remember that this was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were in on Matthew Stafford, and couldn’t get done a trade,” Schefter reported on “Get Up” on June 6. “After they couldn’t get a trade done for Stafford and couldn’t get [Justin] Fields re-signed, they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers.

“Their best choice right now but their third choice.”

The Rams renegotiated Stafford’s four-year, $160 million contract into a two-year, $84 million deal to ensure his return.