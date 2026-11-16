Rams Running Back Makes History in Win Over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams got out ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by so much that they handed the backfield to Ronnie Rivers.

Usually a special team, Rivers ran his way into NFL history.

“The Rams ended their victory with a 17-play drive that took the final 12:15 of the game! The first 15 plays were all carries by Ronnie Rivers,” ESPN Insights posted on X on Novmber 15, adding that “Rivers is the first player with 15+ touches on a single drive over the last 25 seasons, previous most in that span was 13.”

“Yes Lord !! [laughing and praying hands emojis],” Rivers posted on X, quoting ESPN’s announcement of his place in NFL history.

Rivers finished the contest with 81 yards.

Rams’ Ronnie Rivers Runs Way Into NFL History vs Cardinals

All on Rivers’ yards came on those 15 carries on the Rams’ final possession of the contest. He finished second behind Blake Corum (17-100-1) and well ahead of Kyren Williams (12-23-0) in this one.

“The Cardinals only had 42 more yards than Ronnie Rivers had by himself (!!!) on the Rams’ final drive of the game,” The Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva posted on X.

The Rams have been running well during what is now a four-game win streak.

“Rams have outrushed their opponents by 448 yards over the course of this 4-game winning streak,” Rams announcer J.B. Long posted. “202-34 today, with the final 81 belonging to Ronnie Rivers as the Rams clinch it on offense with a 12:15 possession.”

Rivers entered the day with five carries for 19 yards on the season. He had 77 attempts for 314 yards in his career. Rivers is still searching for his first NFL touchdown.

However, he also continued to help the Rams in the return game.

Perhaps fittingly, Rivers’ big windfall while gambling in Las Vegas in 2022 resurfaced earlier this week. Rivers hit a $514,000 jackpot playing three-card poker, which was nearly as much as his rookie contract.