Los Angeles Rams Lose Sean McVay Favorite to Injury in Week 2

Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a new injury concern. Rams running back Ronnie Rivers suffered an injury during the “Monday Night Football” tilt against the New York Giants in Week 2.

“Rams RB Ronnie Rivers is OUT with a calf injury,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on September 21.

Rivers is the Rams’ RB3 behind starter Kyren Williams and RB1B Blake Corum.

A former undrafted free agent, Rivers is in his fifth season with the Rams. He has rushed for 314 yards and 0 touchdowns on 77 carries, with another 90 yards on 16 receptions. However, he is mostly a special teams contributor.

Rams HC Sean McVay Raved About Ronnie Rivers

McVay and the Rams chose Rivers, who has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, over 2025 fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter.

The head coach cited his trust–a “big word”–as a factor for Rivers.

“I trust that he knows what he’s doing, I trust his instincts, I trust his ability to be able to be effective in pass protection, get the ball where it’s supposed to go in our different run schemes, and be a functional extension of the pass game,” McVay told reporters in August. “Whether he’s on a scat release, or whether he’s a checkdown, he’s got a good feel in the screen game. Ronnie Rivers is a guy that you’re very appreciative of.

“We got two great running backs in Kyren and Blake that are going to be building on what they’ve done. But if for whatever reason they need to be supplemented, Ronnie Rivers is the guy that I trust.”

The Rams had a two-score lead on the Giants, and Corum and Williams produced as expected. Still, the move leaves the Rams thin in the backfield.

They already did not have Myles Garrett or Puka Nacua.