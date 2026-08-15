Former Rams Fill-In QB1 Lands With Rival Super Bowl Contender

The Los Angeles Rams are part of the reason that Brett Rypien landed his new roster spot.

Rypien only spent one season with the Rams, but it has now played a part in his joining two teams in thee past two seasons.

A career journey, Rypien is now on his ninth NFL team. He has never broken through as a full-time starter. But the nature of the NFL is such that he is as few as two snaps from being the sole option on the roster for a squad aiming to reach the Super Bowl this coming season.

Ex-Rams QB Brett Rypien Joins AFC Super Bowl Hopeful

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on Rypien’s move on August 15, noting the former Rams backup and fill-in starter was signing with the Houston Texans in free agency.

“The Texans are signing veteran quarterback Brett Rypien after a season-ending knee injury suffered by third quarterback Graham Mertz, per a league source,” Wilson said in a follow-up post on X. “A former Boise State standout and the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien, Rypien has completed 58.3 percent of his career passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a 2-2 record as a starter.

“At Boise State, he passed for 13,581 yards and 90 touchdowns.”

The Texans lost backup Graham Mertz to a season-ending knee injury in their preseason opener, leaving them short-handed at the position. Rypien has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, whom he joined last season due partly to his Rams ties.

Additionally, Rypien has at least spent time with the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks in his career.

Rams Backup QB Situation in Precarious Spot

Rypien’s joining the Texans is a fitting reminder of what kind of spot the Rams are in behind Matthew Stafford, with only 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV, rookie first-rounder Ty Simpson, and first-year college free agent Matthew Caldwell on their roster.

The Texans would likely explore other options before turning to Rypien, who threw for 172 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 47.4% completion during his season with the Rams.

Still, the need for a reeliabl backup often goes overlooked.

The Rams know full well what kind of hit their outlook would take if something were to happen to Stafford, but they have still left themselves without a proven option to take the reigns for a team that is built to win as soon as possible around him.