Insider Reports Rams Seeing ‘Lot of Momentum’ Towards Aaron Donald Return

The Los Angeles Rams came up just short in pursuit of the biggest prize in 2025. They lost two out of three games to the Seahawks last season: the first on a fluke two-point conversion, and the second when they had to go on the road into Seattle in January in the NFC Championship Game. All three contests between the Rams and the Seahawks were decided by a combined three points.

But close as they came, the Rams did indeed come up short. The Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl in a season in which Los Angeles believed they were the league’s best team. So they got aggressive in trading for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett, adding star power to their defense.

And now, future Hall of Fame DT Aaron Donald is weighing his options, considering his return. An NFL insider has the latest on Donald’s plans.

Los Angeles Rams Seeing ‘Momentum’ in Potential Aaron Donald Return

Appearing on NFL Live, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter updated Rams fans on Donald’s plans.

“The idea here is, Donald himself has floated that he could potentially return to Los Angeles,” Schefter said. “He’s thinking about it. Training camp is getting close. Next month they’d have to figure out a plan for him to bring him back.”

“But where else, right now, would Aaron Donald be more wanted, more celebrated, more respected than in the Rams locker room where Myles Garrett is already waiting for him?” Schefter asked. “Again, no decision [yet] from Aaron Donald, and we’ll see where the two sides can get it done. But there seems to be a lot of momentum to the idea that this is certainly possible.”

What Sparked the Rams’ Aggressive Offseason?

“That Zach Charbonnet [two-point conversion] play that we talked about — I think that set up the entire Rams’ offseason,” Schefter said. “Because I don’t know that they would have gone out and traded for Myles Garrett if they had gone out and won the Super Bowl last year.”

“Maybe so, but that Zach Charbonnet play may have been the key to trading for Trent McDuffie, to trading for Myles Garrett, and now potentially bringing back Aaron Donald.”

The Rams were aggressive this offseason in upgrading their roster. First, they traded for McDuffie from the Chiefs, one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Then Los Angeles signed CB Jaylen Watson in free agency, turning their roster’s biggest weakness into a strength.

But they weren’t done there: at the beginning of this month, the Rams made a blockbuster trade for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Browns. Now the best player in the NFL resides in Los Angeles, and Donald may be coming out of retirement to join him.