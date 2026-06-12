Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Gets Honest About Rams’ Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is one of a kind, and the Los Angeles Rams star and reigning NFL MVP has earned the appreciation of his peers with his efforts on the field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold joined Stafford in the ranks of Super Bowl champions this past season. But Darnold admitted that Stafford has a tool in his arsenal that he would not dare to attempt.

Not even in practice.

Sam Darnold Gets Honest About Matthew Stafford

Stafford has drawn plenty of attention for his ability to deliver strikes to his receivers while looking at the opposite side of the field, flummoxing Rams opponents in the process.

Darnold said such a move is too risky for him to consider, even in controlled environments.

“Sometimes while I’m taking my drop, my eyes will be down the middle of the field and, maybe, trying to look a defender off this way. Or maybe even trying to look a defender off this way to rip behind him,” Darnold told CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn in a video shared on X on June 11.

“Matthew Stafford is a–there’s plenty of clips of him doing this [throws across his body] right behind the ear, and those are all drive shots.”

Stafford has used the no-look pass for several years with great efficacy.

Pressed, Darnold asserted, “It’s a no-look, and it’s impressive,” adding, “I don’t know if I would do that, even in practice. No, that’s something that he’s worked on a lot. You can tell, and I respect that a ton.”

Matthew Stafford’s Practice Habits Translate to Game Days

Stafford indeed works on the no-look pass in practice, as former Rams teammate Rob Havenstein recently attested to.

Havenstein, who retired this offseason, won the Super Bowl alongside Stafford in 2021.

“The no-look passes show up in practice all the time. And you have to rewind the film just a bit. ‘Wait, did he just no-look that?’ You watch it just during the week on a red zone period, and you’re like, ‘Oh, man! That’s pretty cool.’ And then, it shows up in the game,” Havenstein said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio shared in May.

“You could tell he’s obviously been doing it at a high level for a long time, and it just showed day in and day out. And he’s just an unbelievable quarterback.”

Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in a 2025 season full of no-look throws.

Sam Darnold Evened Score With Matthew Stafford

Darnold has split his four games against Stafford during the regular season and in the playoffs, getting the upper hand by leading the Seahawks to a victory over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

They ultimately won the Super Bowl, evening the QBs in that regard, too.

Stafford held the edge before this past season. Darnold and the Seahawks went 2-1 against the Rams between the 2025 regular and postseasons.

Stafford and the Rams enter the summer as preseason Super Bowl favorites after their offseason moves, a fact that has rubbed some Seahawks players the wrong way. Both sides of the NFC West rivalry will have additional motivation for their upcoming matchups.

That could include Stafford and Darnold showing down in the postseason once again.