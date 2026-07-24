Seahawks Sign Former Rams Tight End in Roster Shake-Up

The Los Angeles Rams turned to Nick Vannett late last season amid injuries at the tight end position. Ahead of training camp this year, Vannett is crossing enemy lines (again) and joining the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Vannett began his career with the Seahawks, so his signing with the Rams was the first switch for the former third-round draft pick.

Now, the Rams could face him at least twice this coming season.

Former Rams TE Nick Vannett Signs With Seahawks

Vannett signed with the Rams in late November. He appeared in six regular-season games, but he did not record a stat then or in his lone postseason appearance.

“The Seahawks signed Nick Vannett on Friday, bringing back the veteran tight end who spent the first three-plus seasons of his career in Seattle,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote on July 24, noting that the team also cut cornerback Tyrone Broden in a corresponding move.

“A third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2016, Vannett appeared in 42 games with 16 starts for the Seahawks prior to being traded to Pittsburgh early in the 2019 season. Since that trade, Vannett has spent time with the Steelers, Broncos, Saints, Giants, Chargers, Titans, Vikings and Rams, recording 108 receptions for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.”

Vannett has only stuck with two teams for more than one season.

That was the Saints and the Seahawks. His return to Seattle is a fitting potential final stop for the 33-year-old pass-catcher.

Notably, Broden is a 6-foot-5 converted wide receiver and could be a prospect to monitor if he can get healthy. The Seahawks placed Broden on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of his release.

This story will be updated shortly…