Sean McVay Defends the Way Rams Used 2 Stars in 49ers Romp

The Los Angeles Rams continue to overhear how sluggish they looked in Australia. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers took advantage of the Rams playing two of their stars outside of their comfort zone in the 27-7 romp. But Rams head coach Sean McVay defended the tactic created for new cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

McVay’s defensive coordinator Chris Shula came under fire for his scheme in that 20-point loss in Melbourne. Shula noticeably didn’t play the former Kansas City Chiefs CBs closer to the line of scrimmage on many occasions. Yet were brought in to hand LA a long-awaited press jam element that hasn’t been seen since 2021.

So McVay got on the defensive when addressing why McDuffie and Watson played off against the 49ers.

Sean McVay Explains ‘Sticker’ Approach

This stat got brought up by Underdog Fantasy analyst Sosa Kremenjas: LA allowed Watson and McDuffie to play just under 14% in man coverage. But played at 77% defending the zone, which isn’t their primary strength.

But McVay defended the approach Shula rolled with during his appearance on the Coach McVay Show. Even citing how the 49ers only delivered one explosive pass completion against LA.

“I think really what ended up happening, [there were] a lot of screens early on. There was a lot of, you know, good commitment to the run where they were able to be in shorter third-down situations,” McVay explained. “Outside of the one big play that we did give up, I thought we were pretty connected on the back end.”

McVay denies that communication became a problem against the 49ers. Yet acknowledged that the Rams can tighten things up with their coverages.

“There were some opportunities that we did get sticker than people probably realize because of the way that we align,” McVay said.

Sean McVay Gets Blunt on Chris Shula Confidence

LA’s opener witnessed Kyle Shanahan outsmart Shula and his scheme. Shanahan delivered the more aggressive play calls in the end.

But McVay remains strongly confident in his defensive coordinator.

“I have tremendous trust and confidence in Chris Shula leading the way. Plus our defensive coaches. And then ultimately, we’re always looking at where those opportunities to put the players in the positions that allow their best traits and characteristics to come to life on a consistent basis,” McVay said.

The head coach concluded with this bold statement.

“You’ll see that moving forward,” McVay added.

Giants Pose as New Challenge for Rams

Los Angeles welcomes a renewed and energized New York Giants team into SoFi Stadium.

This version of the G-Men now features past Super Bowl winner John Harbaugh leading them. The former Baltimore Ravens coach got his Giants to tally 394 yards of offense against the Dallas Cowboys. He also turned loose Isaiah Likely for eight catches and 78 yards with two touchdowns in the 28-20 home win.

So the Rams versus Giants rises as a battle of past Super Bowl winning leaders. Except Harbaugh is attempting to build back a proud franchise in the Giants.

But eyes will focus more on how the Rams redeem themselves, more so Shula especially since McVay fiercely defended him.