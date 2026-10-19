Rams’ Sean McVay Doesn’t Hold Back After Latest Loss to Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams‘ Sean McVay shared a lot of the standard things Sunday head coaches say after difficult losses. But one sentence stood out above the rest for how blatantly honest and telling it was.

“There’s nothing positive I can say about today,” McVay told the media after Sunday’s defeat.

In professional football, that’s hard to believe. There are typically always positive things and always things to work on for each team every week.

But the sentence is a clear indication of where the Rams sit six weeks into the 2026 campaign. A Super Bowl favorite entering the season, the Rams sit at 2-4 and in last place of the NFC West desperately searching for answers.

Sean McVay Offers Blunt Assessment of Rams Week 6 Loss to Cardinals

Getty Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was rather blunt in his assessment about the team’s most recent loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

McVay did sort of offer some positive things about the loss Sunday. But overall, he let the damning sentence he shared in the middle of a long answer speak for itself.

Here’s the full answer McVay provided Sunday where he said the sentence about not having any positives from the Week 6 loss:

“We have a lot to look at ourselves on, and we have to be able to go back to the drawing board and figure out how we improve because like I just told you guys, we have to be able to not beat ourselves before we can figure out how to even come away with some of the results,” said McVay. “It’s not even good enough. I gotta do a much better job. Today, there’s nothing positive I can say about today.

“I do love the group. I appreciate the way that they continue to battle … Good humbling day. This is the challenging part of sports.”

In reality, there were a few positives the Rams could take away from Week 6. For one, the Los Angeles defense didn’t give up a touchdown.

Unfortunately, just field goals were enough for the Arizona Cardinals to win. The Cardinals kicked their sixth field goal of the afternoon in the final seconds to edge the Rams 18-16.

Rams Drop to Last Place With Road Matchup Looming in Las Vegas

Getty The Los Angeles Rams fell to 2-4 with a defeat against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

With the defeat, the Rams fell into a last place tie with the Cardinals in the NFC West. While the official standings at this point are irrelevant, the Rams don’t hold the tiebreaker with Arizona, as they just lost to the Cardinals.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are only a game ahead of the Rams and Cardinals. But the San Francisco 49ers are off to a hot start at 5-0.

It’s also not clear the Rams will be able to count on a wild card opportunity. All four teams in the NFC North are above the .500 mark.

There’s still a lot of football left in the 2026 season. But for a team that was deemed a preseason Super Bowl favorite, the Rams are off to a horrendous start.

No wonder McVay couldn’t find much positive to say.