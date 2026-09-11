Sean McVay Addresses What Went Wrong in Rams’ Australia Opener

The Los Angeles Rams opened their 2026 season with a disappointing result in Melbourne, falling 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL’s first game played in Australia. The NFC West matchup drew more than 100,000 fans to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a historic regular-season contest.

The Rams entered the opener with high expectations after being viewed as a potential Super Bowl contender. Instead, Los Angeles struggled to establish consistency on offense and defense as San Francisco controlled much of the game. The result also brought attention to the different preparation methods used by the two teams.

The 49ers had arrived in Australia about a week before kickoff, while the Rams landed roughly 28 hours before the game. That difference quickly became a major talking point following the loss.

Sean McVay Stands by Rams’ Controversial Travel Decision

#Rams HC Sean McVay said he does not believe the team’s travel plan was responsible for how it played: “I don't believe that's why we didn't play well enough. … It’s easy in hindsight to say it was a miss.” https://t.co/iKYgHP5sEF pic.twitter.com/yf7GoBXr3U — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2026

Sean McVay said he does not believe the Rams’ late arrival in Australia was responsible for their 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

“I don’t believe that’s why we didn’t play well enough,” McVay said after the game. He acknowledged that it was easy to look back and call the decision a mistake, but said he remains willing to accept responsibility for the strategy.

“It’s easy in hindsight to be able to say it was a miss,” McVay said. “But those are responsibilities that I’ll take.”

The Rams arrived in Melbourne about 28 hours before kickoff, while the 49ers had been in Australia for roughly a week. Los Angeles had chosen the approach after consulting its performance staff and believing the plan would give the players the best preparation.

McVay pointed to several other issues behind the loss. He said the Rams did not communicate well on both sides of the football and failed to capitalize on opportunities to build momentum. He also acknowledged problems in the kicking game.

“They outplayed us in every phase,” McVay said. “They deserve the win.”

Los Angeles managed only 2-of-9 conversions on third down. Matthew Stafford also struggled, while the Rams failed to find enough offensive rhythm against San Francisco’s defense.

McVay said he was focused on examining his own performance and identifying areas for improvement rather than making excuses for the defeat.

While McVay defended the decision to prepare, the result also drew greater attention to the performance of the Rams’ veteran quarterback.

Matthew Stafford Faces Immediate Bounce-Back Test

Matthew Stafford had a difficult opening night in Melbourne as the reigning NFL MVP struggled to generate production against the 49ers.

Stafford completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He was also replaced for the Rams’ final drive after the game had moved out of reach.

The performance was far below the standard Stafford was expected to meet entering the season. Los Angeles had been widely viewed as a team capable of competing for the Super Bowl, making the opening loss an early test for the quarterback and the rest of the roster.

The Rams did have opportunities to make the game closer. After falling behind 17-7, they reached the San Francisco 1-yard line in the third quarter but failed to convert on fourth down. The 49ers then produced a 99-yard touchdown drive that effectively changed the game.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy finished with 205 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while the 49ers consistently found ways to keep the Rams from building momentum.

Los Angeles will now return to the United States and prepare for its next matchup against the New York Giants. For Stafford, the game provides an immediate opportunity to respond after an unusually quiet performance.

McVay also stressed that one loss would not define the season, saying the Rams have plenty of football remaining. The focus now shifts toward correcting the issues exposed in Australia and preparing for the next test.