Seldom Used 6-foot-6 Weapon Lands on Rams’ Hot Seat Before Camp

The Los Angeles Rams bring a plethora of weapons on offense ahead of 2026 NFL Training Camp. Head coach Sean McVay lands multiple explosive elements he can unleash on defenses. Even outside of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

But the deep lineup of targets presents this dilemma: playmakers entering a crowded room.

Such is the case for one seldom used 6-foot-6 weapon. While this particular pass catcher brings intriguing size for McVay and reigning 2025 Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford, he faces a make-or-break campaign.

And he’ll need a huge training camp at Loyola Marymount University plus impressive preseason to stick around. Because his position group is starting to grow.

Who’s Urged to Deliver a Big Camp for Rams

Brock Vierra of USA Today rolled out the list of players who need to raise their game another level at LMU.

Vierra believes that rarely used Davis Allen now must step up this fall by outlining some pivotal reasons.

“Allen is in a tough spot due to the state of the Rams’ tight end room and his contract situation,” Vierra began. “Situated behind Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee on the depth chart, Allen is fighting for snaps, and the competition has only increased as Terrance Ferguson appears to be Sean McVay’s next superweapon.”

The 2025 NFL Draft selection of the Oregon Ducks star certainly complicated things for Allen. But there’s more facing the former Clemson Tiger.

“The team drafted Max Klare out of Ohio State this offseason, too,” Vierra wrote.

Other Dilemma Davis Allen Faces with Rams

Klare arrives to LA now as a prominent day two selection from this past April. McVay’s usage of 13 personnel (three tight ends) helped inspire the Klare pick.

Allen teeters towards becoming the odd man out, though. Yet that’s not the only dilemma he faces.

“Allen is in the final year of his rookie deal,” Vierra said.

LA turns to him more as a rotational piece. So they have found ways to use him. But he originally arrived with the vision of becoming TE1 before a health setback deterred his journey.

How Davis Allen can Break Into Rams’ 2-Deep

Once again Los Angeles under McVay is more than just a wide receiver friendly system. It also stretches beyond catering to Stafford.

Allen plays in an offense that trusts heavy tight end usage. And he could see time anyway amid a notable setback in this 2026 TE room.

“Allen does benefit from the Rams’ heavy usage of multiple tight ends within their offense and he could see more snaps as the Rams work to keep Higbee healthy for the postseason,” Vierra said.

Higbee happens to be another facing the end of the line. He’s not getting any younger and Higbee remains the last holdover of the Jeff Fisher era for the Rams.

Allen needs to find a way to separate himself from the newcomer Klare and even Ferguson once the Rams head to camp. Then needs to carry that over into the first three games of the regular season to seal any kind of future in LA. Or play into a big contract elsewhere in 2027.