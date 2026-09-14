Los Angeles Rams Get Encouraging Take on Aaron Donald for Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams planned to have a defense that included a pass rush featuring Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. But after only having one of the two in Week 1, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams could be without both players in Week 2.

They are facing an upstart New York Giants team coming off an impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” and will present a challenge.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter expects the Rams to get Donald back.

“My guess is Aaron Donald will be back and make his debut next Monday night,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on September 14. “All of a sudden, it looks like a game the Giants will have a chance to win. Not to say they will win, but the Giants look like they’re playing tough football.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that he was uncertain about Donald’s status for Week 2, noting the star DT was still going through his ramp-up process after returning at the end of the preseason following two years in retirement.

Skip Bayless: Aaron Donald Second-Guessing Return After ‘Shocker’ Update

Sports media personality Skip Bayless believes the Rams’ current situation, which includes the understanding that Garrett will not be back until Week 6 at the very earliest.

“SHOCKER: Myles Garrett needs ‘scope cartilage surgery, gone 4-6 weeks,” Bayless posted on X on September . The injury gods are already saying no to the prohibitive SBowl favorites. Aaron Donald is thinking, “Wait, I didn’t sign back up for THIS.”

The Rams’ trade for Garrett was the final measure that convinced Donald to return.

Garrett’s injury is an obvious setback to that plan, and it begs the question of whether the Rams take additional precautions with Donald.

Schedule Doing Rams No Favors

Whether or not the Rams will get Donald back in Week 2 or before Garrett’s return is one thing. The 2026 regular-season schedule is another.

After the Giants, the Rams will take on two 2025 playoff teams in the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 3 and 5, with a matchup against the 2024 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles sandwiched in the middle.

Moreover, the Rams’ bye week is not until Week 11.

There is still a long way to go for the Rams, but they can take some solace in the fact that–at least for now–both Donald and Garrett are expected to play down the road.

However, to further complicate the situation, the Rams’ Week 6 opponent–the Arizona Cardinals–employ former LA OC Mike LaFleur at head coach and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.