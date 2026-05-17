Rams Respond After Ty Simpson Raises Eyebrows at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

The Los Angeles Rams had a pair of representatives at the 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere in first-round pick Ty Simpson and second-round selection Max Klare. However, the new Rams drew attention for an unfortunate reason.

LA was one of several teams to either tweak or completely overhaul their uniforms this offseason, including removing the gradients from the numbers on their home set.

So, when Klare and Simpson received the Rams’ old unis, it drew attention.

Rams Rookies Ty Simpson, Max Klare Draw Attention at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Simpson, the 13th overall pick, and Klare, whom the Rams selected 61st overall, got what franchise great Jim Everett affectionately called “rookie hazing.” It was poorly received.

“Rams rookies in the now defunct gradient unis is outrageous,” NFL Fashion Advice said in a post on X on May 16, sharing an image of Klare and Simpson presumably heading to the field to take the group photo.

“Mock the Uniform Gods at your own risk.”

Ian from the Rams Up Podcast Network posted that it was “really embarrassing the #Rams couldn’t get the Rookies in the NEW Primary Uniforms, and are forced to wear the old Gradient & Name-Tag Patch Version…

“Yet… the Ravens, Titans, Commanders, & Falcons are wearing their new looks!”

Rams Respond to Uniform Controversy

Ian tagged Rams president Kevin Demoff and CMO Kathryn Frederick, asking, “How are we the only team wearing old Uniforms…!?” as images of Simpson’s jersey circulated.

“We have nothing to do with the Rookie Premiere, it is run by the NFL and Fanatics who have the new uniforms,” an unnamed Rams representative said, per Ian in a follow-up post. “We are trying to understand why but we are not involved in any way!”

In addition to dropping the gradients, LA changed the horn design on their jersey sleeves.

Simpson held an updated version of the Rams’ jersey on draft night and during his introductory press conference. However, it was one with a generic No. 1 on it rather than his No. 15.

Fanatics has an exclusive retail partnership with the NFL. The company has taken another blow to its reputation in the jersey world. Years of complaints about jersey quality and styling, and the Rams’ response, highlight an even larger issue at play.

It makes little sense in a league preoccupied with branding that teams have no say in this.

“That’s so weird, and also explains why I’ve seen exactly 0 picture/videos *from* Rams social accounts of the rookie premiere,” uniform aficionado Zach Cohen posted on X on May 16 in reaction to the photos.

“Idk how there weren’t any Rams primary uniforms ready for this (clearly, the team doesn’t either!).”

Rams Still Have 2 New Uniforms to Debut

Simpson and the Rams still have another uniform set to reveal this offseason. Their own teaser video debuting the tweaks showed two more variants set for release this summer.

The sketches in the video also showed that their all-black “Midnight Mode” uniforms are back for the 2026 campaign, too. That is despite their turn in the Rivalries program being over. Last season, the Rams and the rest of the NFC West joined the AFC East in donning new duds.

This season, the AFC South and NFC North have gotten the nod.