Sports Doctor Warns Rams After Puka Nacua’s Comments

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua returned to practice this week, with expectations that he will play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have beaten the Rams in four straight meetings.

However, Nacua’s first media session since returning raised an eyebrow for one sports doctor.

“Just in some of the change-of-directions stuff, some of the stuff in my hip area just not feeling great,” Nacua told reporters on October 1 when asked what led to his latest setback, adding that it was “causing me some pain and some restriction in some of my movements. Tried to grind through it, but definitely some sharp pains I started to feel that kind of put me down.”

Asked about the similarity to his previous hip injury, Nacua was again candid.

“Very similar area, but definitely a different movement that I had kind of felt that pain on,” Nacua said, noting that his discomfort was in “the hip area.”

“This right side, like on the front side of the hip and groin. But really in that hip, and then some–with all the connection and understanding what Reggie (Scott) and everything, this hip area being tied down to all parts of everything core and change of direction and things like that–so it really was like that right hip, groin area.”

Sports Dr. Reacts to Rams Star Puka Nacua’s Comments

Nacua’s comments sparked some concern from sports doctor and social media personality Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT.

“This remains a volatile situation for Puka Nacua,” Mueller posted on X on October 1.

“I understand that he’s set to play Week 4 and I’m getting angry comments from Rams fans, but please understand this keeps sounding like a sports hernia that can worsen at any point. Not sure what else to tell you all.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been adamant that Nacua is not dealing with a sports hernia, but his injury situation has been a source of intrigue.

The Rams have fallen into a 1-2 hole and sit in fourth place in the NFC West.

Nacua’s absence is not the only reason for that. The Rams are also without Myles Garrett for several more weeks, will not have Jaylen Watson against the Eagles, and they might not have Aaron Donald in Week 4 either.

Puka Nacua Not Full Participant in Thursday Practice

Nacua said that he was a full participant in practice, but the Rams notably listed him as having had a limited session.

McVay said that he expects Nacua to play in Week 4.

“Had a good workout on Sunday and good walkthrough just now. And so, excited to be able to have him back,” McVay told reporters on September 30, adding that his return “adds a great football player that’s a huge part of our offense, and it’s a big deal.”

McVay was non-committal regarding Donald, but even getting Nacua back would be a significant boost for a Rams team looking to get back in the win column.

They just must be sure that they are not ignoring a more serious issue regarding the All-Pro.

Sports Doctor Warns Rams After Puka Nacua’s Comments