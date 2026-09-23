Rams’ Puka Nacua Injury Gets Scary Take From Sports Doctor Ahead of Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams head to Denver, Colorado to face the Broncos for Sunday Night Football. Despite getting back on track against the New York Giants, the Rams are facing several injuries woes.

The most notable one being Myles Garrett, who is expected to miss at least three more games.

However, a new injury emerged with star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua was inactive for ‘MNF’ with a hip/groin soft tissue injury. Head coach Sean McVay, says that he is hopeful Nacua will play, but a sports doctor raises an important question about the injury, that if true, could leave him sidelined for about six weeks.

Sports Medicine Dr. Jesse Morse Says Puka Nacua Injury Could Be A Sports Hernia; Recovery 6+ Weeks

Heading into Week 3, the Los Angeles Rams have listed Puka Nacua as ‘questionable’ and ‘day-to-day’ with a hip and groin injury.

Sean McVay and the Rams have been slightly hush hush about their star wide receiver’s injury, leaving a lingering question about the severity of his injury.

Sports medicine Dr. Jesse Morse questions that Nacua could have a sports hernia, which could leave him sidelined for upwards of six weeks.

“Is there a possibility that Puka Nacua is dealing with a sports hernia? That’s what Jonathon Brooks just suffered and is going to miss at least 6 weeks after undergoing surgery,” Morse wrote on X. “Can an NFL reporter try to get clarity on this, as these don’t ‘heal’ with just physical therapy, injections results are mixed, and these are very impactful to performance.”

Is there a possibility that Puka Nacua is dealing with a sports hernia? That’s what Jonathon Brooks just suffered and is going to miss at least 6 weeks after undergoing surgery. Can an NFL reporter try to get clarity on this, as these don’t ‘heal’ with just physical therapy,… https://t.co/432CodcCjB — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) September 23, 2026

This sign of concern from Morse, is unfortunate news for the 25-year-old wide receiver.

If Nacua were to undergo surgery today, it would cause him to miss just about half the season.

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is currently undergoing a core muscle surgery for his sports hernia today. Similar to Nacua, Brooks’ injury from Sunday’s game was described as a groin injury.

While it is not certain, clarity around Nacua’s injury would cause for more comfort among fans.

If Nacua Is Out, Pat Surtain Matchup Falls on Davante Adams For Los Angeles Rams-Broncos

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for the worst with Puka Nacua, WR2 Davante Adams gears up to face Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos.

Adams and Surtain spent four seasons battling it out downfield while Adams was apart of the AFC West as a Las Vegas Raider.

Now the two could be lined up against each other again with Nacua’s uncertainty.

Without Nacua in Week 2 vs. the New York Giants, Adams had an incredible game. His final stat line consisted of eight receptions on 10 targets, 195 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

However, the banged up Giants secondary is nowhere near the level of the Denver Broncos’.

Surtain won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, and received first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 and 2024.