Matthew Stafford Does Not Hold Back About Davante Adams After Rams Speculation 

The 2026 offseason has been polarizing for Davante Adams, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2025 as Matthew Stafford’s favorite red zone target in Year 1 with the Los Angeles Rams, despite missing the final three games of the regular season.

He has been the subject of contract and trade speculation, while the Rams also targeted high-profile players at his position.

The trade chatter has subsided, but there remains uncertainty around Adams’ future in LA.

Matthew Stafford Sends Clear Message on Davante Adams

Adams finished the 2025 season with 14 touchdowns for the Rams. Stafford led the league with 47 touchdown passes, giving Adams a 29.8% share of those throws.

“I’m excited,” Stafford told reporters on May 28 following the team’s practice during organized team activities (OTAs). “Obviously, had a really good first season with him. He was ultra productive. Ton of touchdowns. Bunch of yards and catches, and I think there’s even another level to it for myself, and for him.

“Just excited to continue to get those reps and that understanding. I feel really lucky to play with a player like Davante, that has done it at a high level for such a long time. I don’t take that for granted. He is a special player, special human being.”

The feeling is certainly mutual.

Adams, who spent the bulk of his career catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, praised Stafford and the season the team had after it ended.

“It’s been a dream. It’s one of the best quarterbacks ever played this game and one of the coolest teammates that I’ve ever had,” Adams told reporters in January following the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever played with somebody who’s a baller and just such an easy guy to function with. Sit by him on the plane. So, we get to chat there. Sit next to him in the offensive meeting, pretty close there, too. So, just being able to spend time with him this year, get to know him a little bit more than just across the NFC North. I value that a lot.”

Davante Adams Has ‘Path’ to New Rams Contract

Stafford’s remarks come as Adams enters the final season of his two-year, $44 million contract that he signed with the Rams in free agency during the 2025 offseason.

Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that there have not been any extension talks.

“Haven’t talked about anything like that. Feel good about where we’re at there,” McVay told reporters on March 3. “Expect him to be ready to roll. Expect him to even be better in Year 2, and that’s kind of where we’re at with that.”

Adams shared a reminder that highlighted what he has accomplished in his career. It was timely, given the uncertainty around his future.

But there is still time, and Adams could still have a chance at new money from the Rams.

“If Adams can replicate enough of his 2025 production this season and offer the same red zone effect, he could re-sign on a one-year deal for one more push next year,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on May 26. “That would also depend on how much longer he wants to keep playing and how much he can make. Because of his age, he’s the least likely member of this list to sign another deal, but there is a path for it.”

Stafford just received a revised contract, and his input surely still holds weight. But the Rams must also plan for Puka Nacua’s eventual extension, which could leave Adams on the outside looking in when all is said and done.

2026 Season Looms Large for Davante Adams

Atkins said that Adams is “still a premium player” and “arguably still the best red zone cheat code in the game.”

However, Atkins also argued that it is “easy to see the age, some wear and tear and a decline in volume and wonder about the future.” Adams’ yardage was among the lowest totals in his career, and he battled a hamstring injury, which sidelined him for those three contests.

Adams’ age also makes retirement as likely a possibility as an extension in 2027.

No matter the underlying context used, the 2026 season is shaping up to be a critical one for Adams and the Rams.