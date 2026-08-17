Rams Get Reality Check About Matthew Stafford ‘Concern’ From Former Executive

The Los Angeles Rams know they have limited time left with quarterback and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, and they planned accordingly, selecting Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 draft in April.

But the Rams’ plan remains in question. Simpson had a strong NFL preseason debut, but he did that against fellow backups in a game that ultimately does not count.

What the Rams will do if Stafford goes down, and after he leaves, remain questions.

Former Executive Gets Honest About Matthew Stafford

The Rams are not planning to turn to Simpson this season, but ESPN’s Louis Riddick questioned the long-term vision Los Angeles is operating with.

Riddick called it the Rams’ “reason for concern.”

“Different season, same concern. Stafford now has an MVP award after what was in many ways the best statistical season of his career,” Riddick wrote in an article published on August 17. “But he is still year-to-year as far as the future goes. And though I am a big believer in the Rams’ succession plan with Ty Simpson, the transition will not be easy.”

Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes during the 2025 regular season, leading the Rams to the NFC Championship Game.

However, he also missed time during the offseason and training camp with a back injury.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that at one point, he and Stafford discussed the idea of placing the Pro Bowler on injured reserve, which would have sidelined him for at least four games to begin the campaign.

Stafford has indicated that he could play beyond the 2026 season, which would give Simpson a longer runway to sit, watch, and learn.

That is the Rams’ plan for this season at least, with Simpson third on the unofficial depth chart.

Matthew Stafford, Rams Face Lingering Question

If Stafford’s health is paramount to the Rams’ defense this season–and it certainly is–then protecting the veteran is right behind it. Stetson Bennett IV is the only QB with more than one preseason game under their belt on the roster.

That makes the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson key for Stafford and the Rams.

The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson posed the “question” about Jackson’s ongoing legal matter and the possibility of a suspension.

“The Rams’ starting left tackle could miss time after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence,” Robinson wrote on August 14. “Los Angeles is 0-4 in its past four games without Jackson; Matthew Stafford took three sacks and threw three interceptions in the one game Jackson missed in 2025 (a 27-24 upset loss to the Falcons).”

The Rams are 3-8 without Stafford since the start of the 2021 regular season, though two of those losses came amid rest for the postseason. Still, the Rams know they can ill-afford to lose Stafford, who turned 38 in February and is entering his 18th NFL season.

They do not have Jimmy Garoppolo to turn to behind him anymore.

Stafford’s fellow veteran and former backup remains a free agent, though, and could get a call to action if anything were to happen to the Rams star.