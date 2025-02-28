Rams QB Matthew Stafford Finds ‘Common Ground’ on New Contract: Report

Matthew Stafford has found a suitable idea of what a new contract could look like but there is a significant catch. Stafford’s agreement is not with the Los Angeles Rams.

Instead, Stafford has found a middle space with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Raiders have emerged as a front-runner among multiple teams to acquire Stafford in a trade with the Rams, who gave him permission to speak with other teams to gauge his financial market outside of Los Angeles. No deal is imminent,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore wrote on February 27.

“NFL sources indicate the Raiders and Stafford’s camp have found common ground on financial parameters.”

Stafford, 37, completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during the 2024 regular season. He posted a 533-4-0 line on 63.4% of his throws during the playoffs.

He is also under contract for two more seasons on a four-year, $160 million contract.

However, Stafford’s $27 million salary for 2025, of which only $4 million is guaranteed, remains a source of contention for the Rams QB.

Rams HC Sean McVay Notes ‘Layers’ to Matthew Stafford Situation

Rams head coach Sean McVay called Stafford’s situation the “elephant in the room.” He also stated that he wanted Stafford to return but acknowledged the situation’s complexity.

“When you talk about the elephant in the room, these are the things that are really challenging. Because there’s no discrepancy on us wanting him to continue to lead the way and be our quarterback,’” McVay said on the “Fitz & Whit” podcast on February 25.

“Let’s not get it twisted in regards to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback.”

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager laid out that the stalemate between Stafford and the Rams was indeed about money.

“This is a money issue, and Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he’s worth. He wants to be paid more than $50 million,” Schrager reported on “Good Morning Football” on February 24. “Guess what? There are teams that are willing to pay him more than what the Rams are currently willing to pay him.

“Does Stafford want to go to those teams? And what are those teams willing to give up?”

Tom Brady, Raiders Get Good News Amid Matthew Stafford Contract Talks

For the Rams, one of those layers is the Raiders. Minority owner Tom Brady has heavily influenced their offseason QB search, specifically when it comes to Stafford.

Brady and Stafford had an encounter at a ski resort in Montana earlier in the week. Details and circumstances around the meeting have been debated and disputed. The NFL deemed it legal contact.

That determination may have paved the way for the latest leak about Stafford and the Raiders.

“There is no issue here,” a league spokesman told Bonsignore. “The Rams gave the player and his agent permission to speak to the Raiders.”

Over The Cap projects the Raiders will have the second-most cap space in the league this offseason at $96.5 million. That is enough to reward Stafford with a new contract and continue building a better roster. The Rams also still want Stafford, whose family is a factor.

However, a fair bit of work remains before Stafford-to-the-Raiders is official.