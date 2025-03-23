Rams Get Bad News Amid Pre-Draft Connection to Polarizing QB

The Los Angeles Rams remain all-in on Matthew Stafford and remain high on backup Jimmy Garoppolo. They have stood by former fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV, but his failure to launch could lead the Rams to explore an option like Jaxson Dart.

The former Ole Miss QB, Dart, has been linked to the Rams as a potential successor for Stafford. He is a younger option than both Bennett and Garoppolo and has more upside than the former.

That scenario may not get a chance to come to fruition, though.

“Another thing scouts are telling me is Jaxson Dart will be a first rounder,” the Draft Diamonds handle posted on X on March 22. “His stock is flying, and he has a Bo Nix like comp right now when it comes to draft stock. He could easily go Top 10.”

Nix rose from second-round projections to going No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos in 2024. He had a historic rookie season and led them to their first playoff berth since 2015.

Dart threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions on 69.3% completion in 2024.

“Finding the right QB to lead your team in the NFL is a complex process,” former NFL and collegiate head coach Charlie Weiss posted on X on March 22. “Analysts and fans alike go by vision and hearsay to make predictions. Missing is the most important element. Do they have the “IT” factor. One example is Jaxson Dart. He does which is why he is a 1st rounder.”

Rams Linked to Jaxson Dart Amid Mixed Draft Outlook

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in response to a fan’s mailbag question that the Rams are a potential team to keep an eye on for Dart.

The Rams currently own the No. 26 overall pick in Round 1.

“I think if two quarterbacks are off the board in the top three, it helps Jaxson Dart, for obvious reasons. But I’d still be surprised if he goes any higher than the end of the first round,” Breer wrote on March 19. “The Los Angeles Rams could be one team to watch near the bottom of the round.

“(At the same time, I don’t think he’s guaranteed to go in the top 50, but that’s just the volatility of second-level draft picks at that particular position.)”

ESPN’s Field Yates also named the Rams as a “sleeper” to take a QB on Day 1 or 2.

“On one hand, Matthew Stafford is still playing at a very high level at 37, and the Rams don’t currently have a second-round pick,” Yates wrote on March 21. “On the other, Stafford’s relationship with the organization is year-to-year at this point after his contract restructure, and it would be logical for Los Angeles to at least consider a quarterback somewhere on Day 2.”

Rams Have Other QB Options in 2025 Draft

Yates suggested another target for the Rams in his forecast, tabbing another prospect generating buzz during the pre-draft process in Louisville’s Tyler Shough. Shough gained a lot of fans during the Senior Bowl.

“Louisville’s Tyler Shough has similar traits to Stafford; he can throw from a variety of different angles and hit tight windows,” Yates wrote.

Shough spent seven years across three programs during his collegiate career.

He set career-highs with 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2024, completing 62.7% of his passes and throwing 6 interceptions. Shough’s similar production in a lower profile compared to Dart could make the former an appealing option for the Rams.