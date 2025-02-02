Rams Predicted to Replace Super Bowl Champion With $108 Million QB

The Los Angeles Rams still have to decide whether or not to continue with Matthew Stafford as the starting quarterback in 2025. But the Rams must also find a suitable QB2 even if they retain Stafford. Given Stafford’s age and injury history, Daniel Jones could make sense for the Rams.

Jones, 27, was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft by the New York Giants.

He spent part of last season with the Minnesota Vikings, signing a one-year, $1.1 million contract after the Giants cut him in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million deal.

“Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he’s soon to be 37,” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote on January 28, linking Jones to the Rams. “It’s time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he’s embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).”

Mayfield opened the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers. But he requested and was granted his release in December of that year. The Rams claimed him off waivers, and he started five games for them after Stafford suffered a season-ending spinal contusion and concussion.

Mayfield parlayed that into a long-term home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing a one-year, $4 million deal in 2023 and then inking a three-year, $100 million pact in 2024.

Bringing Jones in early would make for a smoother transition if he stepped in for Stafford.

Rams Considered a ‘Best Landing Spot’ for Vikings QB Daniel Jones

Jones’ experience with the Vikings under head coach Kevin O’Connell – who was the Rams offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021 – would help ease the QB’s transition to LA.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Rams are the “best landing spot” for Jones.

“The Duke product does possess top-tier physical traits and did help New York reach the postseason in 2022. But to revitalize his career, Jones may need to spend more time developing as a backup like [Sam] Darnold did with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023,” Knox wrote in an article published on January 22.

“Jones could stay in Minnesota and continue learning under O’Connell. However, O’Connell learned under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Going straight to the source could be even better for Jones.”

Jones could be the odd man out between himself, Darnold, and J.J. McCarthy. Darnold became a Pro Bowler under O’Connell this season.

The Vikings coach was also part of what Jones said attracted him to Minnesota.

Knox also pointed to Mayfield as a sign McVay can do the same for Jones, who has earned $108 million in his career and can prioritize fit over finances.

“Baker Mayfield’s brief partnership with McVay shouldn’t be forgotten by any quarterback who’s looking to resuscitate his career,” Knox wrote. “That’s exactly what Mayfield did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his five-game stretch in L.A.”

Jimmy Garoppolo Predicted to Join Vikings in Free Agency

Benjamin notably projected Stafford’s back from last season, Jimmy Garoppolo, to replace Darnold and Jones in Minnesota, potentially to compete with McCarthy.

“At 33, Garoppolo is older and less explosive than Sam Darnold, the Vikings’ 2024 starter,” Benjamin wrote. “He’s also likely to come much cheaper, and he played on some big stages under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with the San Francisco 49ers. He could be another placeholder until young J.J. McCarthy is ready.”

Garoppolo, who won two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots, started his lone appearance of the 2024 season for the Rams in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. He completed 65.7% of his passes for 334 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception.

Garoppolo signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Rams during the 2024 offseason. Over The Cap projects the Vikings will have $58 million to spend.

Stetson Bennett is the Rams’ only other QB under contract for 2025 besides Stafford.