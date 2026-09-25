Matthew Stafford Gets Good News on Puka Nacua Replacement, Rams TE

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are trending toward not having Puka Nacua for a second week in a row. But Nacua’s replacement, Jordan Whittington, is expected back in the lineup for the Rams.

Moreover, Stafford figures to have his top tight end, Colby Parkinson.

That does not negate the potential loss of Nacua or safety Kam Kinchens, but it helps.

“Rams WR Jordan Whittington (quad) will be back this week, Sean McVay said, while TE Colby Parkinson will go through today’s jog-through and is ‘trending in the right direction,’” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard posted on X on September 25, adding “S Kam Kinchens will be doubtful for Sunday.”

Neither Nacua nor Kinchens practiced for the Rams on Friday, drawing doubtful tags for their Week 3 contest against the Denver Broncos on “Sunday Night Football.” The Rams are already without Myles Garrett (IR, knee),

Rams head coach Sean McVay shot down rumors of Nacua dealing with a sports hernia, and they are hopeful that he returns for Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, Nacua is “doubtful” for Week 3 and has not practiced, putting the spotlight on Whittington.

Jordan Whittington Facing Major Opportunity With Rams

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted in August that Whittington became a “lock” for the Rams’ 53-man roster with his significant role on special teams. He faces an opportunity in Week 3 to prove he is more than that or just a blocker.

“Whittington’s play on special teams and as a blocker will continue to keep him active,” Atkins wrote in July. “He’ll see more targets if he can get back to the efficiency of his rookie season, when he posted 10.5 yards per target before that number dropped to 6.8 despite lower volume last season.”

As a rookie in 2023, Whittington tallied 293 yards on 22 receptions.

He has tallied a 19-179-0 line since then, including his one-catch, 8-yard effort in Week 1 of this season.

McVay previously expressed confidence in the Rams pass-catchers not named Davante Adams amid Nacua’s injury. He held out hope that the receiver could play but also remained realistic about his current trajectory.

The Rams leaned on Adams,33, in Week 2 far more than they would prefer.

Whittington is not exactly proven. He does have good size at 6-foot-1. Whittington could provide just enough to take some pressure off Adams, helping Stafford and the Rams passing game.