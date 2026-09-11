Rams Make Telling Matthew Stafford Decision During Loss to 49ers

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford did not finish the loss to the San Francisco 49ers after falling behind 27-7. It was a decision made by Sean McVay, not due to health. Stetson Bennett IV replaced him.

The 2025 MVP finished with 155 yards on 15-of-25 passing with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Stafford and the offense got off to an inauspicious start in their regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, and his reintroduction to star pass rusher Nick Bosa encapsulated the series.

Stafford completed 1-of-2 passes for 4 yards, with the lone completion going to Puka Nacua.

And on the first snap from scrimmage of the season for both sides, Bosa got reacquainted with Stafford and, possibly, helped expose some potential problem areas.

“Nick Bosa’s first rep of 2026,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler posted on X on September 10, including a clip of Bosa beating Rams right tackle Warren McClendon, albeit not in time to sack Stafford, but still putting a big hit on the reigning MVP.

“That’ll play.”

Bosa would make an impact on Stafford and the Rams’ second possession, too, stuffing Blake Corum on second down after a nice game from the third-year back on first down.

The bigger concerns for the Rams, though, is just how choppy they were on both sides of the ball to start this contest, especially considering Stafford and Nacua’s presence and how much of their resources the Rams poured into the defensive side.

Rams Troll Job Falls Flat

“Matthew Stafford wasn’t remotely on the same page with Puka Nacua or Davante Adams down the field on that drive,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted on X after LA’s second series. “Another Rams punt incoming.

“The lack of reps in the preseason are showing up to begin another season, I feel.”

Stafford and the Rams’ starting offense did not play in the preseason. Head coach Sean McVay opted for health in Week 1.

Following an interception from star (nickelback) Quentin Lake, the Rams hit the end zone to celebrate with a group sleeping gesture. That was made to poke fun of the comments about their travel plans, arriving in Australia the day before the game.

However, the Rams did not capitalize on that takeaway.

They quickly found themselves trailing 27-7 late in the fourth quarter, putting the entire discussion right back at the forefront.

Rams Booed in Melbourne

The Rams’ plan to stay stateside not only failed to help them play fast. There was some debate that it could help them in the long run even if it hurt them in this game. It certainly appeared as though it did.

Upon entering the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the 49ers were showered with cheers following their week-long PR push.

The Rams received a smattering of boos.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan warned that this would be the case amid his continued derision of the Rams’ choice to select his team for this contest. In the end, Shanahan bested former colleague and close friend Sean McVay.

McVay and the Rams can still get the last laugh. It is a long season, after all. However, the 49ers have an early advantage in the NFC West chase.

The Rams are now behind them and the 1-0 Seattle Seahawks, the reigning champions.