Rams QB Matthew Stafford Draws Attention With Eye-Popping Reaction

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford smiled as he looked on during his long-time head coach’s introduction of new wide receiver Davante Adams.

The more McVay raved, the more drawn in Stafford was.

The scene unfolded in a clip from the latest entry in the “Behind The Grind” series, and TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson captured the peak of Stafford’s apparent excitement, turning the QB into a potential meme (33-second mark).

“Editing this video to zoom in on his reactions was a great choice,” Jackson posted on X after sharing the snapshot.

“D***… we really got Puka and Adams,” said another fan.

“This has some SERIOUS meme potential,” one fan posted in the comment section of Jackson’s post.

One fan suggested getting “someone who looks at you the way Stafford looks at Davante’s tape.” Another urged everyone viewing to “save this for the first dime TD!” A third noted Stafford’s countenance was “when you get a new toy in the off season.”

“Stafford is all of us,” said yet another fan in the comments.

Matthew Stafford Praised Davante Adams After Rams Trade

Adams, 32, signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the Rams in free agency. He caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns with the New York Jets in 2024. Adams has posted 1,000-plus yards for five straight seasons since 2020.

He has reached the mark in six of seven campaigns and missed seven straight by three yards, recording 997 yards on 83 grabs with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

Adams is also durable, missing three games in the past three seasons, all in 2024.

“I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game,” Stafford told the LA Times’ Gary Klein in March. “He’s been a big-time [player] in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”

The Rams parted with Stafford’s long-time top target Cooper Kupp this offseason. They cut him only to see the former Offensive Player of the Year sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams will pair with incumbent star Puka Nacua to give Stafford a top-tier duo on the perimeter.

Davante Adams Keeps ‘Lucking Up’ With QBs

The sentiments are mutual, with Adams citing Stafford’s staying with the Rams as “one of the most critical” aspects of his decision-making process in free agency.

He also said he is “excited” about playing with “one of the best” QBs in the game.

“I’ve been um to a few places since leaving the Packers. And my stopping in Vegas was – it was great. I think it was. It was a fun time, and a productive time at each stop. But when you start taking into account how important it is that you have a great quarterback on top of a great supporting cast, that you don’t really have a contender if you don’t have the quarterback,” Adams told Travis Rogers and D’Marco Farr on the “Travis & D’Marco Show” in March.

“Having one of the best ones to play this game throw me the ball now after having another one of the best ones to ever play the game throw me the ball before – I keep kind of lucking up with these quarterbacks, that’s for sure.”

Adams spent all of his time with the Jets and Packers catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, who remains a free agent but was linked to the Rams during the uncertainty around Stafford.

Notably, Stafford can pass Rodgers in all-time career earnings if the latter remains unsigned.