Rams Considered Potential Destination for $180 Million Pro Bowl QB

If the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford cannot agree on a new contract for the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes LA could be a fit for four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.

Cousins’ future with the Atlanta Falcons remains uncertain, but his release this offseason remains a distinct possibility.

In that scenario, Cousins could be an “inexpensive” bridge option.

“Well the most inexpensive option … would be Kirk Cousins, who’s got a foundation in that offense, knows Sean McVay. If the Falcons eventually release him – which, to this point, they’ve indicated they will not. They’ve got decisions to make, though, in the coming months. I don’t know that having Kirk Cousins making $27.5 million next year as backup to Michael Penix Jr., and having him breathing over his shoulder all the time is necessarily going to be a situation the Falcons want to embrace,” Pelissero said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on February 22.

“That would be a situation where you would potentially get him for the minimum. You could spend all that additional money that – let’s call it, let’s say it’s $40 million for Matthew Stafford – you can spend the other $39 [million] on other players to try to bolster a really talented, young Rams team.”

Cousins, 36, 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions. He went 7-7 as the Falcons’ starting quarterback in 2024.

He signed a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

“Are the Falcons waiting to try to get a trade? They would need Cousins’ cooperation on that,” Pelissero said. “I don’t know why Kirk Cousins – absent the alternative of him really believing they’re just going to keep him as a backup – I don’t know why he would cooperate in a trade and waive his clause.”

McVay was on the staff in Washington when Cousins was drafted in 2012. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was also a Rams assistant from 2019 through 2023, adding to Cousins’ familiarity with the system.

Cousins’ potential release is one domino that would need to fall before he could be an option for the Rams.

Kirk Cousins Could Be Among Rams Options Amid Matthew Stafford Trade Speculation

The Pittsburgh Steelers did something similar, signing Russell Wilson to a one-year, $1.2 million deal after the Denver Broncos cut him in Year 1 of a five-year, $245 million pact. Wilson led the Steelers to the playoffs in 2024 but appears 50-50 at best to return.

Wilson is another potential option for the Rams, though not one the Pelissero foresees panning out.

Pelissero did add another link to New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers as an option.

“Aaron Rodgers, I would think, is going to command some money. I don’t believe it’s going to be top-shelf starter money based upon what happened over the past couple of years as well as his age,” Pelissero said. “If Aaron Rogers is going to play – which all indications are that he wants to, and I know the teams are getting calls from his representatives about trying to get him in and trying to get him starting somewhere in 2025 – that would be another potential alternative.

“I don’t see Russell Wilson really being a fit in LA,” Pelissero told Eisen. “It’s hard to imagine Justin Fields being a fit just knowing what Sean McVay values in terms of traits here.”

Rams Have In-House Options

Pelissero said there are “a number of different” directions the Rams could go in beyond Cousins. He also mentioned in-house QBs Jimmy Garoppolo (a free agent) and Stetson Bennett as options.

“Jimmy Garoppolo’s out there, who obviously has been in the building,” Pelissero said.

Pelissero had also noted the significance of being able to build out a roster. The Rams have several emerging young players. Quarterback is one of the few positions they have not addressed in that way beyond Bennett, a fourth-round pick in 2023. McVay is a fan of Garoppolo’s.

Bennett’s outlook is less optimistic.

“Stetson Bennett – based on his very limited body of work and missing this whole working season – that might be a little bit of a stretch here.”

“The Rams have drafted really well over the past couple of years,” Pelissero said. “They still have Puka [Nacua], they still have Kyren Williams, they still got Tyler Higbee. They’ve got a really talented young core.

“If everything lines up here, Matthew Stafford will still be a Ram. But if the numbers just simply get to a place where they don’t feel like that’s the best thing, or Stafford ultimately decides – if they’re not going to pay him – he wants to go someplace else, then they’ll go down that road when they come to it.”