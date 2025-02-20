Rams Insider Speculates on Price as Matthew Stafford Trade Favorite Emerges

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford may part ways this offseason, but how that might look also remains unclear.

Stafford would attract plenty of suitors, and a new betting favorite has emerged. There could also be a more realistic asking price than the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Giants. Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd claimed the Rams were eyeing that pick for future dealings for a QB.

Speculation about the price has started at a first-round pick.

However, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue and Dan Duggan opined that the No. 34 pick – also owned by the Giants – could be a more realistic return.

“In a deal for Stafford, acquiring a pick high enough to package and move up for a top receiver or offensive lineman, or acquiring enough picks to package together to go after a few need positions would probably be worth listening to,” Rodrigue wrote on February 20. “In this case, I look less at that tasty No. 3 overall pick and more at No. 34 (and then some) … though you’ve got to at least ask, right?!”

Play

“The Rams definitely need to ask about No. 3, and the Giants definitely need to hang up the phone. No. 34 is where the conversation gets interesting. I don’t know how the Rams make the trade if they can’t get that second-round pick (plus more),” Duggan wrote. “Pick No. 34 would be a steep price to pay, but I don’t think a Giants offer will be taken seriously without their second-rounder. How much more they have to give up will depend on a combination of their level of desperation and the competition for Stafford.”

The Rams currently own the No. 26 overall pick but will not select again until pick No. 90, so adding a second-round pick would position the Rams to pounce on a projected first-round prospect that slides.

Vikings Emerge as Betting Favorites to be Matthew Stafford’s New Team

Both Stafford and the Rams would like to continue together, so talk of a trade is contingent upon talks to restructure the QB’s contract breaking down. The two sides are expected to resume negotiations during the NFL Combine, per Duggan and Rodrigue.

The Giants could face stiff competition from the Minnesota Vikings who have emerged as betting favorites on Sports Betting AG, per The Draft Network’s Jamie Eisner on February 20.

The Vikings are +300 to land Stafford if the Rams trade the two-time Pro Bowler.