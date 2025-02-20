Hi, Subscriber

Rams Insider Speculates on Price as Matthew Stafford Trade Favorite Emerges

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford may part ways this offseason, but how that might look also remains unclear.

Stafford would attract plenty of suitors, and a new betting favorite has emerged. There could also be a more realistic asking price than the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Giants. Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd claimed the Rams were eyeing that pick for future dealings for a QB.

Speculation about the price has started at a first-round pick.

However, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue and Dan Duggan opined that the No. 34 pick – also owned by the Giants – could be a more realistic return.

“In a deal for Stafford, acquiring a pick high enough to package and move up for a top receiver or offensive lineman, or acquiring enough picks to package together to go after a few need positions would probably be worth listening to,” Rodrigue wrote on February 20. “In this case, I look less at that tasty No. 3 overall pick and more at No. 34 (and then some) … though you’ve got to at least ask, right?!”

“The Rams definitely need to ask about No. 3, and the Giants definitely need to hang up the phone. No. 34 is where the conversation gets interesting. I don’t know how the Rams make the trade if they can’t get that second-round pick (plus more),” Duggan wrote. “Pick No. 34 would be a steep price to pay, but I don’t think a Giants offer will be taken seriously without their second-rounder. How much more they have to give up will depend on a combination of their level of desperation and the competition for Stafford.”

The Rams currently own the No. 26 overall pick but will not select again until pick No. 90, so adding a second-round pick would position the Rams to pounce on a projected first-round prospect that slides.

Vikings Emerge as Betting Favorites to be Matthew Stafford’s New Team

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both Stafford and the Rams would like to continue together, so talk of a trade is contingent upon talks to restructure the QB’s contract breaking down. The two sides are expected to resume negotiations during the NFL Combine, per Duggan and Rodrigue.

The Giants could face stiff competition from the Minnesota Vikings who have emerged as betting favorites on Sports Betting AG, per The Draft Network’s Jamie Eisner on February 20.

The Vikings are +300 to land Stafford if the Rams trade the two-time Pro Bowler.

Jaime Eisner

Jaime Eisner
@JaimeEisner ·

Where will Matthew Stafford play in 2025 (if not LAR)?:

Vikings (+300)
Giants (+400)
Raiders (+500)
Colts (+600)
Jets (+800)
Steelers (+900)
Jaguars (10/1)
Cowboys (12/1)
Saints (12/1)
Browns (18/1)
Titans (20/1)
49ers (25/1)
Seahawks (33/1)
Lions (50/1)

Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams GettyAaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on before a game against the Miami Dolphins.[/caption]

If the Rams move on from Stafford this offseason, they might be wise to avoid an option like Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets informed Rodgers that they would move on from him during the offseason. He has been an increasingly popular speculative link to the Rams amid the uncertainty around their Pro Bowl QB. But Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued against the pairing.

Florio’s arguments go beyond Stafford playing at a higher level than his counterpart.

“Why would the Rams want to sign up for the Aaron Rodgers Experience?” Florio wrote on February 19. “Stafford isn’t an ‘all about me’ guy. Stafford doesn’t feel compelled to supplement his weekly press conferences with a bully-pulpit TV appearances that randomly veer into unsettled scores and conspiracy theories. Hell, beyond Stafford’s league-required appearances, he rarely talks.”

“From Rodgers’s perspective, yes he should want to play for the Rams. They have a young team with plenty of great players. They made it to the final eight in 2024, and they’re the only team (out of four) that gave the Eagles a run for their money in the playoffs.”

“Maybe it’s all part of some clunky effort by the Rams to make Stafford more likely to take their best offer. If that’s the best they can do, however, Stafford should say, ‘Go for it,’” Florio wrote. “Plus, Rodgers has been wanting to get back to California. The Rams would be an ideal location for him to wrap his career.

“But, again, why would the Rams want to do that?”

