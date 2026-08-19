Matthew Stafford Tells Cold Truth About Lions Tenure Amid ‘Challenge’ With Rams

Matthew Stafford knows how good he has it with the Los Angeles Rams.

For years, Stafford battled the label of essentially being a stat-padder. He posted eye-popping numbers. But detractors argued it was at least partially due to being in a losing situation. That was the case more often than not with the Detroit Lions to begin his career.

Coming off an MVP season, and with a team chasing another Super Bowl, Stafford also knows that he faces a different kind of challenge than he ever has before.

Matthew Stafford Gets Honest About Rams & Lions

Stafford joined former NFL tight end Greg Olsen on his podcast that focuses on the current state of youth sports across the United States. The two Pro Bowlers certainly discussed that, but when asked about how he defines success, Stafford compared his Lions and Rams tenures.

He noted that individuals have to define success based on the context of their situation.

However, Stafford noted that he ultimately focused on being the best teammate and player that he could, and let the chips otherwise fall where they may.

“There were times where we felt like we had a really good team in Detroit, and we made the playoffs a few times, and those things were successful and fun. And I was trying to do everything I could to be as good a player as I could be. And there were other times where, frankly, it was going to be difficult for us to be ultra-competitive, just with our roster, injuries, whatever it was,” Stafford told Olsen on the “Youth Inc.” podcast on August 18.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of the Rams now, where I’m surrounded by a bunch of great players all the time, and I think my approach stays the same, right? It’s not, ‘Hey, if you don’t win the Super Bowl, it’s an abject failure,’ you know what I mean?

Stafford cited reflecting on enjoying the previous season, expressing his love for the league.

Matthew Stafford Embracing ‘Challenge’

Stafford said that he considers playing in the NFL a “huge blessing.” The Rams QB later acknowledged that he is in unfamiliar territory trying to follow up an MVP season.

“It is challenging. You win the MVP, and I’m not getting any younger. And so, it’s, ‘Okay, how do I stay where I was?’ I think that’s kind of–at this point in my career, how do I stay where I was physically, maybe get a little bit better here if I can, feel a little bit healthier, and then continue to just grow?” Stafford said, noting the need for time on task to build familiarity and chemistry,” Stafford said.

“It’s this chess game that I love to be a part of that’s always ongoing. It doesn’t stop when the season ends and start back up in training camp. It is continuous. I continue to work my body, work my mind. Try to figure out ways to be better as a player, get our team better, whatever that is.”

Stafford joked about being “wildly uncomfortable” amid “MVP!” chants as he jogs out to practice. He said that he just wants to play and “be with the fellas” and how it is a new season.

Nevertheless, Stafford feels “blessed” and “lucky” to still be playing after he doubted he would.

Matthew Stafford ‘Wouldn’t Still Be Playing’ If Not for Proximity to Family

Stafford said it is key to only focus on the people that are for you and want to see you succeed. All other outside noise gets shut out. He also again noted how big his family has been in his decision to keep playing.

Stafford lauded Rams head coach Sean McVay for his grace in that regard.

“I’m there as much as I can, when I have time off,” Stafford said. “I’m lucky enough to play for a head coach, Sean, that understands that and gives me the opportunity to be around them as much as I can, and I frankly wouldn’t still be playing this game if that wasn’t the case. And so, I appreciate him for that, and my family for that. But they’re my favorite thing, man.”

McVay is notorious for being a play-friendly coach. That is evidenced by Stafford’s comments. It is also clear in his maintained relationship with former Rams star Aaron Donald.