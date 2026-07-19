Rams Called ‘Logical’ Destination for $300 Million Pro Bowl Duo

The Los Angeles Rams can still add a couple of finishing touches to their already stacked roster, and with to players they have at least some familiarity with in Taylor Decker and Von Miller, both of whom remain available in free agency.

Both are veteran players with over $300 million in career earnings who are closer to the tail end of their careers than the beginning or even their prime years.

Still, both could be hedges against something unfortunate derailing the Rams’ season.

Rams Among Fitting Landing Spots for Taylor Decker, Von Miller

The Rams are the prohibitive preseason Super Bowl favorites, but they have questions at left tackle and edge rusher that could make Decker and Miller worthwhile targets.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed both Decker and Miller among the “best” remaining free agents. Miller is a multi-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion, winning one with the Rams in 2021. Decker was a teammate of Matthew Stafford’s on the Detroit Lions.

Knox also listed the Rams among the “logical landing spots” for the two Pro Bowlers.

“While he’ll turn 33 next month, he’s still capable of filling a starting role. According to Pro Football Focus, Decker allowed just two sacks in 2025 while grading out as the 41st overall offensive tackle,” Knox wrote on July 19. “Rams tackle Alaric Jackson could still potentially face league discipline for a June domestic violence arrest—though he’s being placed in a diversion program instead of facing prosecution.”

As for Miller, the Rams traded for Myles Garrett, and they still have Pro Bowler Byron Young opposite him and depth options in Josaiah Stewart, Keir Thomas, and Tomon Fox.

None of them are as proven as Miller, who also remains impactful at this stage of his career.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Knox wrote. “He could latch on with just about any playoff-caliber defense and provide a boost as a part-time player.”

Rams Could Land High-Profile Duo for Relative Bargain

The Rams have the cap space to make attractive offers to Decker and Miller. Detroit cut ties with Decker after asking him to take a pay cut, releasing him ahead of the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract.

He has earned $101.4 million in his career.

Spotrac projects Decker’s market value at $21.3 million annually, which would be too rich for the Rams’ blood without further maneuvering, using a two-year, $42.6 million pact as an example.

Miller should be more reasonable, coming off a one-year, $6.1 million deal with the Washington Commanders and with $198.8 million in career earnings. Miller’s market value projection is $5.8 million over one year, per Spotrac.

Decker and Miller might be luxury additions for the Rams with starters in place at EDGE and LT.

However, given the lengths they have gone to already and the grind that is an NFL season, further bolstering their roster with proven commodities would be a prudent approach to take.

The Rams could also reunite with franchise legend Aaron Donald this offseason. That, along with the potential return of Miller, would give LA even more Super Bowl-winning experience to draw from, while Decker would instantly be an upgrade behind/replacement for Jackson.