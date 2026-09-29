Rams Tabbed Landing Spot for Pro Bowl WR Help Amid Puka Nacua Injury

Since the Los Angeles Rams drafted him in 2023, Puka Nacua has been one of the team’s best players.
The former BYU Cougar logged 313 receptions for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns, while rushing for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his first three seasons.
But Nacua is dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him for the last two games and has impeded LA’s offense.
Needing help on offense to make up for Puka Nacua’s absence, one NFL analyst released a trade idea for the Rams to help the wide receiver room.
Rams Named Landing Spot for AFC South WR
Head coach Sean McVay said that he is hopeful Puka Nacua will play in the Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but nothing is concrete on his status.
With Nacua sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Los Angeles Rams could get some help while the fourth-year wide receiver gets to 100%.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report dropped five landing spots for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., listing the Rams.
“The Los Angeles Rams haven’t looked like the heavy Super Bowl favorites they were entering the 2026 NFL season,” Kay wrote. “With the team off to an ugly 1-2 start and injuries mounting, a trade for underperforming but potential-laden wideout Brian Thomas Jr. seems far more palatable than it did at the onset of the campaign.”
“While Davante Adams is still healthy, the team has been forced to lean on depth options… Nacua’s injury has exposed the Rams’ need for more proven depth at wide receiver. Thomas could give Los Angeles another high-upside option alongside Davante Adams while Nacua is out, then serve as an overqualified third receiver when the group is healthy.”
Thomas Jr. has the third-most receiving yards (88) and is tied for the third-most receptions (7) on the Jaguars this season.
If he makes it to Los Angeles, Thomas Jr. could slot into a top-two role on the Rams while Nacua is out and eventually join a solid trio of WRs when Nacua returns.
Kay also notes that BTJ could be a long-term plan for LA. The analyst mentions Thomas Jr. could be an “ideal running mate” for Nacua when the Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford era is over.
Brian Thomas Jr. will turn 24 years old in less than two weeks and could return to the Pro Bowl level he had in his rookie season.
Rams Without Puka Nacua
With Puka Nacua injured, Davante Adams has been handling the majority of targets the last two weeks, logging 18 receptions for 358 yards and two touchdown catches.
Only two other players on the Rams have more than 100 receiving yards on the season: running back Kyren Williams and second-year wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.
As much as the Rams offense has been producing, the team cannot consistently rely on the Matthew Stafford-to-Adams connection, despite the success it has been having.
If the Rams were to trade for Brian Thomas Jr., it could give the Rams offense another receiving threat for opposing defenses.
With injuries to the tight end room, Los Angeles may be forced to add some assistance in their receiving game.
Rams Tabbed Landing Spot for Pro Bowl WR Help Amid Puka Nacua Injury