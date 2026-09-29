Rams Tabbed Landing Spot for Pro Bowl WR Help Amid Puka Nacua Injury

Since the Los Angeles Rams drafted him in 2023, Puka Nacua has been one of the team’s best players.

The former BYU Cougar logged 313 receptions for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns, while rushing for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his first three seasons.

But Nacua is dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him for the last two games and has impeded LA’s offense.

Needing help on offense to make up for Puka Nacua’s absence, one NFL analyst released a trade idea for the Rams to help the wide receiver room.

Rams Named Landing Spot for AFC South WR

Head coach Sean McVay said that he is hopeful Puka Nacua will play in the Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but nothing is concrete on his status.

With Nacua sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Los Angeles Rams could get some help while the fourth-year wide receiver gets to 100%.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report dropped five landing spots for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., listing the Rams.