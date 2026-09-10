Rams Make Final Roster Addition Before 49ers Opener in Australia

The last part of the Los Angeles Rams game day roster for their Week 1 showdown is in place.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Rams elevated defensive back Tanner Ingle from the practice squad for the Australia matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers. Ingle will join the Rams roster for the game and then revert back to the practice squad afterwards.

All NFL practice squad players can receive a promotion to the active roster three times per season per practice squad tenure. Ingle will have two elevations left for the rest of the 2026 regular season.

The former undrafted free agent played three games for the Rams during the 2025 campaign. He made his NFL debut during Week 12 last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ingle played three defensive snaps in that contest. But in his three appearances, Ingle mostly played special teams. He lined up for 13 special teams snaps during his debut and then 15 per game in his next two contests.

Ingle also played for the Rams in their NFC wild card matchup versus the Carolina Panthers in January. He didn’t appear on defense but received 17 snaps on special teams.

In his three regular season games, Ingle posted two combined tackles.

The Rams open the 2026 regular season in Australia against the 49ers. The game will kick off at 5:35 pm in Los Angeles, which is 10:35 am local time in Melbourne.

Rams Promote DB Tanner Ingle From Practice Squad for Week 1

Getty Los Angeles Rams practice squad defensive back Tanner Ingle will dress for Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

With Ingle, the Rams have added an extra defensive back for their historic NFC West showdown against the 49ers.

During the preseason, Ingle mostly played safety, but he also received some snaps in the slot. Given that the games didn’t matter, perhaps the Rams were just testing out Ingle at different positions. But based on that playing time, Ingle could play multiple different spots if need be in Week 1.

That’s likely only to happen, though, if there’s an injury on the Rams defense. Chances are, Ingle will be reserved to a special teams role.

Ingle is entering his fourth season with the Rams. He signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Rams have waived him multiple times but always brought him back for their practice squad following training camp.

The same occurred this summer. Los Angeles waived Ingle at the roster deadline on August 30 but signed him to the team’s first practice squad. Here he now is with an opportunity to play in Week 1.

Ingle played college football at NC State. Over five seasons with the Wolfpack, he posted 310 combined tackles, including 23 for loss, 13 pass defenses, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.

As a senior in 2022, Ingle registered 83 combined tackles, including a career-best eight tackles for loss. He also had two pass defenses, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks.