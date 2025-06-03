Rams Floated as ‘Wise’ Trade Fit for 108-Sack Pass Rusher

The Los Angeles Rams have never shied away from bold trades, and they may have another chance to shake up the NFL landscape. In a recent article by Lou Scataglia for NFL Spin Zone, the idea of the Rams pursuing Pittsburgh Steelers’ superstar pass rusher TJ Watt was floated as a wise, aggressive move that fits the franchise’s identity. While the team has recently leaned more towards a draft-and-develop philosophy, their DNA under GM Les Snead has always included an appetite for shipping off a bunch of picks for a premium player.

Rams Listed as Potential Destination in TJ Watt Trade

Scataglia had this to say as to why the Rams should trade for Watt:

The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to making major trades, and while this team has kind of flipped their roster-building more toward drafting and developing, there is still a path for this team to part with draft capital. The Rams are a contender and could get that much more explosive along their defensive line with this move. Building on a strength is always a wise idea. And it would also be smart to make the most of what they have left with Matthew Stafford.

Watt, 30, has been one of the top edge rushers in the NFL and would be an instant game-changer in Los Angeles. With 108 sacks, 462 total tackles, 33 forced fumbles, and seven interceptions, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year remains a dominant force capable of wrecking offensive game plans. Putting him opposite of 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse could form one of the most dominant pass rushing duos in football.

Does the Trade Make Sense for Both Sides?

Over 1️⃣2️⃣ minutes of @_TJWatt highlights from the 2024 season 🍿 More on https://t.co/XL7UQsbZDF pic.twitter.com/4EqkT0Rpa8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 24, 2025

For the Rams, there’s a huge risk. Trading premium draft capital for an older player is one thing, but Watt wanting another historic contract extension is another. It’s been reported that he has a “pretty significant” contract offer to return to Pittsburgh, so the Rams would have to outbid that.

But if Snead has proven anything, it’s that he understands how to manage risk when it comes to star players. In the past, the Rams have traded for players like Marcus Peters, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey, Stafford, and Von Miller. There’s a case that Watt is better than all those names listed.

It was also reported that the Rams were making calls to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft with the Carolina Panthers to draft Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

So again, the Rams are not shy about making a blockbuster trade.

As for the Steelers, they would have to be truly sold on entering a rebuilding phase, which they might not even know what that means. It’s also hard to imagine them giving up the face of their franchise unless the offer was overwhelming. But never say never.

Ultimately, the odds of this trade happening are slim, but it’s definitely the type of move the Rams would love to make. With Stafford’s clock ticking and the NFC up for grabs, betting big on a generational pass rusher who’s a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro might be the exact kind of trade Los Angeles needs to make.