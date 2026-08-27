Rams Trade Young Running Back to AFC for Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver

The Los Angeles Rams have made it official and moved on from a running back in their loaded room, using him as fodder in a trade with the Miami Dolphins for veteran wide receiver and former LA draft pick Tutu Atwell.

“Trade,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 27. “Dolphins traded WR Tutu Atwell back to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for RB Jarquez Hunter, sources tell ESPN.”

Atwell, 26, signed with the Dolphins in free agency this offseason.

Rams Trade Jarquez Hunter to Dolphins for Tutu Atwell

Atwell was already on shaky ground in South Beach, just like the player he was traded for–Jarquez Hunter–with the preseason coming to a close and the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players rapidly approaching.

“The Dolphins have two rookie WRs poised to have roles this season,” Schefter added. “Caleb Douglas, who has impressed in camp, and Chris Bell, who was recently activated off the NFI list.

The Rams selected Atwell 57th overall in 2021, winning the Super Bowl that same season.

He was sparsely used before his exit to the Dolphins in free agency this offseason, but his return gives the Rams clarity about their WR3 spot behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

As for Hunter, he got pretty clear messaging both from the unofficial depth chart and Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay recently noted he trusted Ronnie Rivers behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield.

Hunter played 22 snaps for the Rams as a rookie.

Atwell had six receptions for 192 yards and 1 touchdown in 2025 with the Rams. For his career, he has a 105-1,535-5 line.

Atwell is not rejoining the Rams to take a spot or snaps away from Nacua and Adams. Instead, he gives the Rams more certainty than replacement Xavier Smith or other options like Jordan Whittington or rookie CJ Daniels.