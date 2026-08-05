Trent McDuffie Reveals Surreal Moment About Chiefs-Rams Trade

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off two NFL-shaking trades including landing All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett. But LA landed Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl cornerback Trent McDuffie first before making the Cleveland Browns deal.

The McDuffie addition aimed to improve a weakness on the Rams in the past couple of seasons. LA brings in a shutdown cornerback in his prime for the first time since the midseason 2019 Jalen Ramsey trade. McDuffie also adds his own past Super Bowl championship experience in tow from his Kansas City run alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

But now McDuffie is in a reflective state about the trade, including dropping a stunning revelation of how it went down.

Trent McDuffie’s ‘Angry’ Admission

Speaking with the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, McDuffie answered his initial reaction once he learned he was LA bound.

“The whole time they’re telling me ‘we’re going to get it situated and we’re going to get the contract done.’ So the whole offseason, I’m going to chill. Knowing the Chiefs, they’re going to drag this out,” McDuffie told former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

Both later referred to the Tyreek Hill situation. The one that ultimately led to KC dealing him to the Miami Dolphins before the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 58 run.

He later revealed he learned of his fate through his Apple Watch while during a workout. Plus became confronted by his mother and future wife. McDuffie later described that the world stop.

“Just that moment of being traded, and you’re like ‘what’s going on?!'” McDuffie said, who added that he didn’t hear from his agent or even anyone on the Chiefs’ side. “It was surreal.”

How Trent McDuffie Shifted Focus

Although McDuffie snapped out of his angry state quick, knowing full well where he was heading.

“I’m going to LA,” McDuffie said while laughing.

McDuffie landed back home too, as the one time Westminster native made his homecoming. The newest Ram starred at prep powerhouse St. John Bosco and emerged as a national recruit there.

So then he shared how he coped with his Chiefs departure next.

“I can’t hold on to the past,” McDuffie explained. “This happened, let’s just move on as fast as we can. And honestly having that conversation with Sean McVay and our defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake, who was my DB coach at Washington, already just calmed me.”

McDuffie hit a reset and now, is winning over the Rams with his play-making skills in coverage during practices at Loyola Marymount University.

Trent McDuffie Embracing Camaraderie of Rams

Now he’s picking off pass and delivering pass breakups with new teammates. Though one, Jaylen Watson, he’s also familiar with from his Chiefs days.

“My favorite thing about that has been the DBs get together and play games,” he said. “We were playing cards the other night and really getting to know each other.”

He joins a stacked new group of defenders that features another past LA prep star: Safety Quentin Lake, who starred for Mater Dei High.

But McDuffie witnessed the cold side of the NFL business involving the Chiefs. Now he makes his much anticipated Rams debut in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers to kick off the season on Sept. 10.