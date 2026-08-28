Ty Simpson Reveals What He’s Learning From Stetson Bennett and Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams completed their preseason Thursday night with a 20-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The victory gave Sean McVay’s team a 3-0 preseason record as the Rams turned their attention to the regular season.

Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson received another extended opportunity in the finale. He started and played the first half, completing 18 of 23 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. His performance continued an encouraging preseason for the first-round pick as he adjusted to the Rams’ offense.

Simpson entered the preseason finale competing with Stetson Bennett IV for the backup role behind Matthew Stafford. The Rams have already confirmed that all three quarterbacks will make the initial 53-man roster, although McVay has not announced who will serve as Stafford’s primary backup in Week 1.

Ty Simpson Reflects on Rams Preseason Progress and Quarterback Competition

After the game, Darren Haynes of CBS spoke with Ty Simpson about how working alongside Bennett and Stafford has helped his development.

“Yeah, you know, I thought I did some good things, did some, you know, not very good things, got to play more consistent,” Simpson said. “But, you know, I felt like I got better throughout, you know, throughout the season, the preseason. So, you know, with more time, more reps, understanding, you know, learning from Stetson and Matthew, you know, so I’m really excited.”

Simpson finished the preseason with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also showed his ability to make plays outside the pocket during Thursday’s game.

His touchdown came on an 11-yard pass to Brennan Presley. Simpson rolled left under pressure before finding Presley in the end zone.

When Haynes asked him about the play, Simpson explained the situation.

“Yeah, knew it was going to be man coverage, had some miscommunication, just trying to stay out of bad play. BP did a good job of playing football, got open, and I just tried to get good players the ball,” Simpson said.

The rookie also credited the team for finishing the preseason without a loss. The Rams won all three exhibition games while Simpson, Bennett and the rest of the roster continued preparing for the regular season.

“Yeah, you know, really proud of the guys,” Simpson said. “You know, they did a good job of treating this like a real game. And, you know, we played complimentary football.”

Simpson was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $25.4 million fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Rams. He finished his Alabama career with 3,948 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes.

Stetson Bennett Has One More Chance to Win Rams Backup Job

Simpson’s progress has added another layer to the Rams’ quarterback decision. McVay has repeatedly praised both quarterbacks and has not formally selected Stafford’s backup.

Bennett has the experience advantage. He is entering his fourth season with Los Angeles and has spent years working in McVay’s system. Across two preseason appearances, Bennett completed 23 of 37 passes for 219 yards and added two rushing touchdowns.

Simpson, meanwhile, completed 47 of 60 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns across his three preseason games. Both quarterbacks finished the preseason without an interception.

McVay confirmed earlier in the week that the Rams would carry all three quarterbacks. He said the team feels strongly about both Bennett and Simpson.

“We feel fortunate that you got two guys that we believe in, feel really good about,” McVay said. “One of those guys will be the backup in Australia.”

The Rams’ regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia will ultimately determine which quarterback is active behind Stafford. For Simpson, the preseason has provided valuable experience and an opportunity to learn from both Stafford and Bennett.

His development will remain important regardless of whether he begins the season as QB2 or QB3.