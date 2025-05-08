Rams $27M Vet’s Future ‘An Open Question,’ Named Trade Piece

The Los Angeles Rams attacked an area of concern during the 2025 NFL Draft, drafting tight end Terrance Ferguson with the 46th overall pick.

This move raises questions about the future of veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, who was highlighted by Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie as a potential trade candidate.

Tyler Higbee Listed as Trade Asset by PFN

It’s usually a one-man show for tight ends with the Rams, and Higbee is on the short end of the stick. Xie goes into detail regarding the use of multi-tight end sets and other reasons why Higbee’s time with the Rams might come to a close:

Apart from the 2020 season, the Los Angeles Rams have never played multi-tight end sets more than 25% of the time in Sean McVay’s eight seasons. The Rams were a little more diverse than usual in 2024, but still ranked second in 11 personnel usage (84%) and 30th in multi-TE usage (15.8%). That makes Tyler Higbee’s future with the franchise an open question. Higbee is in the last year of his deal before his contract automatically voids in 2026. The Rams used a second-round pick on Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, the franchise’s highest pick on a TE since Gerald Everett in 2017. Ferguson was a four-year starter for the Ducks and could conceivably soak up starter-level snaps right away, even at a position that’s notoriously difficult to play as a rookie.

Despite tearing his ACL during the Rams’ 2024 playoff loss to the Detroit Lions, Higbee managed to suit up for five games (including playoffs) last season, tallying 178 yards and three touchdowns, proving he can still contribute. However, he signed a two-year, $27 million extension that’s set to expire at the end of next season.

#Rams GM Les Snead on Terrance Ferguson: “There’s a good possibility that he’s the heir apparent to Tyler Higbee, whenever Tyler’s career is over.” pic.twitter.com/GEDNq7MMHc — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) May 3, 2025

Sean McVay: ‘Full Expectation’ Higbee Will Be Back in 2025

McVay commented on the futures of Higbee and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, the two 32-year-old longtime Rams, coming off injuries and believes they will both be back next season.

“Those guys are instrumental to our success,” McVay said. “Those are guys that I thought, both of them played at a really high level. Obviously, some of the injuries they both worked through, but when those guys were on the football field for us, we were a different offense.”

General manager Les Snead also commented on Higbee’s situation on The Pat McAfee Show, saying, “We have a really good tight end room. We have a lot of veterans. Everyone in our room has played football. Tyler Higbee has been with us since Sean’s been here. But I know there’s an element of Tyler being at the end of his career. Who’s going to replace him? And then just adding another tight end to the field. I think when Sean McVay came to us from Washington, they did a lot of 12 personnel, so maybe we’ll add a little bit of that to our repertoire. At the end of the day, good position, and we like the player, as well.”

McVay was the tight ends coach for some time (2011-2013) in Washington before arriving in Los Angeles, but to think the team will adjust their offensive playbook for a 32-year-old TE seems unusual.

Regardless of what the future holds, the hope is that Higbee continues to make an impact as he heads into his 10th NFL season.