Vacation Bikini Photo of LA Rams’ Coach Sean McVay’s Wife Hits Social Media

A vacation bikini photo of Los Angeles Rams’ Coach Sean McVay’s wife is getting attention on social media.

A screenshot of the post hit X. “Vacay mode activated,” says the caption on the picture, which show McVay’s wife, Veronika Khomyn McVay, in a bathroom wearing a purple bikini. The photo includes a small boat emoji.

The Instagram page for Veronika Khomyn McVay is set to private. It links to a GoFundMe page for a Ukraine aid program.

Veronika Khomyn McVay Appears to Have Taken the Photo on a Yacht, Reports Say

Awesome News: It has been announced that #Rams HC Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn welcomed their son, Jordan John McVay into the world today. Congratulations to the McVay family 👏 pic.twitter.com/oZqD3vz4P2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 25, 2023

Outkick reported that Veronika McVay posted the bikini photo to her Instagram story on the weekend of June 30 and said it appeared to be taken on a yacht. The story is no longer visible on her page.

According to Outkick, the pair have been married for two years.

Before she set her account to private, Veronika McVay shared other swimsuit photos and pictures showing her vacationing with Sean McVay, according to The New York Post.

The couple also made no secret of their engagement on social media at the time.

According to The New York Post, Veronika revealed on Instagram that the couple was engaged while vacationing in France in 2019. The Post described McVay’s wife as a model who was “linked” to the coach since 2011.

TMZ reported that the couple was married in 2022 in a ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, that included a Vince Lombardi trophy cake.

After he guided his team to the Super Bowl in 2022, Veronika wrote on Instagram, in a post no longer visible, “I’ve watched this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks,” according to TMZ.

“He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends… is a dream come true!!!” she wrote, TMZ reported. “I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty [expletive] good!” the post continued, according to TMZ.

Sean McVay & His Wife Veronika Welcomes Their 1st child Last Fall

In October 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jordan John McVay, according to the Rams’ Instagram page.

“On an off day too. Legendary. • Congratulations, Coach + Veronika!” the post read, sharing a picture of a small jersey.

“Everybody kind of tells you what to expect, and it couldn’t even be as good as everybody says,” McVay said to ESPN. “And they certainly talked about what a special moment it was. Just amazing how well my wife handled it and what a stud she was throughout that whole process, and even yesterday. The people were amazing in terms of the nurses and the doctors, and their help.”

According to People Magazine, Veronika, who was born in the Ukraine, came to the United States in 2009.

She is listed as a realtor on her website.

“Veronika was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the US in 2009. In her early years, she traveled extensively with her father, a construction entrepreneur,” her bio there says.

“This gave her a broad perspective on culture and the specific needs of a wide variety of clients. Because of her global upbringing, she built a strong character, work ethic, and values relationships with clients,” it says. “Veronika completed her bachelor’s degree in international business from George Mason University and her master’s degree in global management from Arizona State University. She has built a strong professional resume through a foundation of service and leadership skills.”