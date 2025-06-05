Rams Pro Bowler Puts Pressure on Super Bowl Champion After Comments

Jared Verse missed playing alongside Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald by one season, but the two could soon be putting in work together this offseason.

Verse told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Donald “don’t want that” and is “not ready” to challenge him in a workout, citing videos of the 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro working out on social media. Donald caught wind and challenged him to an “old man workout.”

Vers has responded, upping the ante on the 2021 Super Bowl champion, Donald.

“All I need is a date and time,” Verse said in an Instagram story on June 4, tagging Donald. “Just give me a date and time, and I’m there. Matter of fact, while we at it, let’s make it a bet. I finish your little ‘old man workout’ and you come back here, do one of these ‘young man workouts’. I’ll show you how we get down. I’ll show you how we get down.”

“No, he don’t want that. He not ready for that. He’s not ready for that. He’s not ready for that. Hey, that little 500[-pound] bench he had, He not ready for that. Hey, I be moving weight. I be moving weight,” Verse told Schefter on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on June 3.

“Hey, whenever he ready for a workout, man. I be seeing his little Instagram post with the bench and dumbbell bench. Hey, and he get me whenever he ready.”

However, those remarks are what got Donald’s attention.

“Somebody put the word out,” Donald said in his video, also posted as an Instagram story, on June 4. “I’m looking for you, Verse. I’m looking for you. Come to the house. I just want to talk. I just want to talk, that’s it. Nothing much, big dog. That’s it. Just a little conversation. Put in a little weights. Do a little cardio. You know, the ‘old man retirement’ workout. Let’s put you through it, see what you can do. I just want to talk. Come on, I just want to talk.”

Jared Verse Praises Rams ‘Legend’ Aaron Donald

Verse had plenty of praise for Donald during his conversation with Schefter, calling the former Rams DT “one of a kind.” He also said he often watches Donald’s film and will think, “‘Damn, if we had AD with us, that’d be something else.”

Verse also revealed a tidbit that could be informative about their potential workout together.

“I reach out to AD, and I’ll talk to him here. And then, he comes to a bunch of our – he’ll come like our practices, he’ll come to our joint practices, when we do this or that. He’s around,” Verse told Schefter. “Every time I see him, I talk to him, I catch up with him. That man strong as hell. He dapped me up the first time. I thought he about broke my hand.”

Verse recalled his first encounters with Donald, initially meeting him via Zoom during the COVID-19 lockdowns while he was at Albany.

Aaron Donald’s Advice to Jared Verse: Simple is Better

Verse later met Donald in person at a restaurant in Malibu, saying that he was trying to “act so cool.” Most importantly, Verse said he has picked Donald’s brain, and that the Rams great’s message was one of simplicity.

Verse, the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, wanted to know what moves he needed to add.

“He said, ‘You really only need three moves. All you need is a power move, a counter, and a speed move. If you have those three moves, you good,’” Verse recalled. “‘You don’t need to have a thousand moves; You don’t need to have this move, that move. You don’t need a inside counter spin move, outside with a hump inside. Just do your three moves, add in a couple twists here and there, and then you good.’”

🔥Aaron Donald’s pass rush workout Phase #1: Warm up First, AD warms up his lower body with lateral & vertical movement so he doesn’t pull a muscle. Exercises

· 1 foot in (2 full reps)

· 2 feet in (2 full reps)

· Lateral hip flip (2 full reps)

· Lateral step over (2 full reps)… pic.twitter.com/YDMTkd4zCi — Craig Roh (@craigroh) June 27, 2023

“I was like, ‘That’s good,’” Verse said. “Because I was trying to add in too many moves at the time. I was like, ‘That’s all it is?’ [Donald said,] ‘That’s all it is.’”