Jared Verse Sends Message After Landing With Browns in Rams’ Myles Garrett Trade

The Los Angeles Rams shipped 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett is the second blockbuster trade of the offseason for general manager Les Snead and Co.

The decision has sparked strong reactions on social media, both for bringing in Garrett and against parting with Verse.

Verse has now also weighed in, sending a brief message to Rams Nation.

Jared Verse Sends Message After Rams Trade to Browns for Myle Garrett

The news of the Rams’ blockbuster trade for Garrett circulated quickly, including Verse, who offered a brief message in the immediate aftermath.

“Thank you for everything LA [blue and yellow heart emojis],” Verse captioned an image posted to his Intagram story on June 1, including an image of the NFL’s posted graphic depicting him going to the AFC North.

Here is the full breakdown of the transaction:

Rams get:

Myles Garrett

Browns get:

2027 first-round pick

2028 second-round pick

2029 third-round pick

The Rams have been linked to Garrett, but the deal still came together rather quickly, helping fuel the kind of responses it has garnered.

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz called it a “monster haul for a monster player” after the final details of the deal emerged. ESPN’s Adam Schefter called it “the trade of the off-season,” underscoring how significant the deal and the fallout from it are.

Browns Get Reality Check About Jared Verse

Verse’s departure is surprising, given that he is an award-winner and was the 19th overall pick just two years ago. Former Rams teammate and fellow EDGE Byron Young is also in the final year of his contract.

That is something the Browns must address with Verse multiple seasons from now.

“I get it, Verse has been a fan favorite. But he struggled with extra attention,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard posted on X in response to a fan upset with the youngster’s departure.

“Myles Garrett is *Myles Garrett*. He faces double-teams between 50-75% of snaps any given week but still had the second-highest pass-rush win rate in 2025. Imagine that with rest of Rams’ rush.”

That the Rams got Garrett of all possible targets is a significant development unto itself.

“No reigning Defensive Player of the Year has ever been dealt,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones posted on X in reaction. “These trades just don’t happen. This is the deal of the offseason.”

Jones noted in another post, “Jared Verse ranks fifth among all pass rushers in QB pressures since he entered the league. He’s not even extension eligible until next year. He’s a helluva young (and cheap) player who can’t be overlooked in this deal.”

“No NFL team has ever had the reigning MVP and DPOY on the same roster,” Grosbard noted. “Until now with the 2026 Rams with Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett.”

Blockbsuster Trade Could Be Bad News for Rams Extension Hopefuls

The fallout from this trade will extend far beyond Garrett, who is under contract with the Rams through 2029 on a four-year, $160 million pact, and Verse in Cleveland. LA has stocked its roster with young, still-ascending talent, and the bill is coming due.

With Garrett and fellow trade pickup Trent McDuffie in tow, the Rams must be cap-concious.

“Rams’ approach is fascinating – taking big swings instead of paying young stars,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X on June 1.

“Sources say L.A. is giving early impressions it won’t extend 2027 FAs Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila this summer. Perhaps that changes but deals are not on the radar right now.”

Nacua is expected to reset the wide receiver market. Young’s outlook in LA appears a lot more promising with Verse out of the picture, while Turner’s is the next source of intrigue.

He and fellow lineman Braden Fiske, another 2024 draftee, could be in a Verse-Young situation.