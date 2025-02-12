Rams Called ‘Top Landing Spot’ for $39 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams finished the 2024 regular season with the 11th-fewest sacks. USA Today’s Tyler Dragon believes an upgrade is in order and suggests Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Josh Sweat.

He posted 8.0 sacks for the current champions during the regular season. Sweat added another 5.0 during the playoffs.

“The edge rusher produced a game-high 2.5 sacks in what was a dominant Super Bowl 59 performance,” Dragon wrote on February 11. “Sweat changed his representation, which is a sign he’s seeking a big pay raise. Will the Eagles be able to re-sign him? He’ll have plenty of suitors, especially after his play in Super Bowl 59. Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse and Sweat would form an imposing pass rush duo.”

CBS Sports’ Leger Douzable called Sweat his “unsung hero.” of the game.

Sweat, 27, had an 11.0 sack season in 2022. Aaron Donald (2021) is the last Rams player to record a double-digit-sack season. Sweat could add some punch to the Rams’ defensive attack if the Eagles do not re-sign him.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent after agreeing to a one-year, $10 million contract to return to the Eagles in 2024.

Rams Could Face Financial Issue With Eagles DE Josh Sweat

Sweat has $39.8 million in his career, per Over The Cap, and figures to cash in amid a dearth of top-tier options. Spotrac projects his annual value at $18.8 million, offering a three-year, $56.4 million pact as an example.

As of February 11, Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $38.3 million in space to work with this offseason. They can create more with contract restructures and other moves.

However, their needs may not warrant making those moves for Sweat.

The Rams selected Verse No. 19 overall in the 2024 draft, giving them a bigger edge rusher on the outside. They also have Byron Young, a third-round pick in 2023, who had 7.5 sacks to 4.5 for the rookie, Verse.

Young, 27, is heading into Year 3 of a four-year, $5.5 million deal.

The Rams also have versatile former undrafted free agent Michael Hoecht, 27, who logged 3.0 sacks during the 2024 regular season, heading to free agency.

A depth option – perhaps even another draft pick – could prove the savvier move for Rams general manager Les Snead than adding Sweat. Snead must also address questions at quarterback with Matthew Stafford and wide receiver with Cooper Kupp.

Rams a Projected ‘Intriguing’ Fit for Bears WR Keenan Allen

The Rams informed Kupp that they would attempt to trade him during the offseason. His exit could create a void. But Dragon also projected Chicago Bears receiver Keenan Allen as a fit.

“Allen will be 33 years old at the start of next season and saw his numbers decline during his first year in Chicago. However, he is still a savvy route runner,” Dragon wrote. Allen reportedly said he’ll only play in Chicago or Los Angeles next year.

“The Rams would be intriguing.”

Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler and caught 70 passes for 744 yards and 7 touchdowns with the Bears in 2024.

He could be a cheaper alternative than Kupp, coming off a four-year, $80.1 million pact. Kupp is heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million pact. He is also nearly a full year older and has similarly dealt with lower body injuries throughout his career.

Sweat could be superfluous for the Rams. Allen could be an outright step down from Kupp.