Rams Get Bad News Behind Myles Garrett After Trade With Browns

The Los Angeles Rams took to the field for the first time following their trade with the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett. They were interrupted by a troubling bit of news, specifically regarding young edge rusher Eddie Walls III.

Part of the concern when teams make all-in moves like the Rams have done with Garrett and Trent McDuffie this offseason is the impact it can have on a team’s depth.

Walls is the first test the Rams face in that regard.

Rams Lose UDFA Eddie Walls III to Injury During OTA Practice Session

Walls is an undrafted rookie out of the University of Houston. He signed a three-year, $3.1 million contract with the Rams as a free agent.

“Walls went down with an apparent leg injury that required an air cast,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard reported on X on June 2. “Entire Rams team came over as he was lifted up onto the cart.”

Grosbard included an image of the team surrounding Walls on the practice field.

“Eddie Walls was a force in the Big 12 Conference last season, and he was ultimately one of Houston’s top defenders,” Sports Illustrated’s Ashton Grissom wrote in April. “His seven sacks in 2025 really put him on several scouts’ radar, and he could be a fun project for the Rams, or wherever his future career takes him.”

The Rams also signed Walls’ former Cougars teammate, running back Dean Connors, this offseason.

They still have plenty of depth on their roster. That is true even if Walls is forced to miss substantial time with his injury. But the war of attrition has already begun for the Rams as they embark on what they hope is a route to the Super Bowl at home in LA.

Josiah Stewart and Keir Thomas are under contract behind Garrett and Byron Young.

The Rams also have Walls’ fellow UDFA EDGE Darryl Peterson III to take on more snaps during the offseason program. That is, unless they feel compelled to make another roster move.

Rams Make Announcement About Myles Garrett

One of the underlying impacts of Garrett’s arrival was what jersey number the two-time Defensive Player of the Year would wear.

His customary No. 95 was already taken by Rams nose tackle Poona Ford. Ford is entering Year 2 with the Rams. He laughed when a fan used a GIF to illustrate that Garrett was going to rip the number off his new teammate’s back.

In the end, though, the Rams announced that Garrett would indeed don No. 95 in LA.

The Rams shared a graphic of Garrett in the No. 95 jersey. They also posted a link to buy his new merch on the team’s fanshop.

Ford entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He has had stints with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks. He is on a three-year, $27.6 million contract. Ford is switching to No. 97 with Garrett joining the Rams.

That was his number during his time in Seattle, last worn by Bill Norton with the Rams.