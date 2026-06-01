Rams Starter Reaches Out to Aaron Donald After Eyebrow-Raising Comments

The Los Angeles Rams have onlookers already plotting their next big move while, as one player currently on the roster is pushing for, it could be as simple as a phone call to franchise icon Aaron Donald.

Donald has been out of the league since retiring following the 2023 season.

He has remained in shape, though, seemingly teasing one thing while saying another about his career as a player and drawing attention to himself.

Rams’ Jaylen Watson Sends Message to Aaron Donald

The Rams signed Jaylen Watson in free agency this offseason. That was after the Rams made their first blockbuster trade during the cycle, which was for his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Trent McDuffie.

Now, after the Rams acquired Myles Garrett, Watson has set his sights on Donald.

“@AaronDonald97 hit me big bro [roller coaster emoji],” Watson posted on X on June 1 in the wake of the Garrett trade.

The remarks have garnered plenty of attention, not only for their timing, but also because Watson has already ingrained himself with the fanbase, putting on his recruiter’s cap this offseason.

Before Donald, Watson sent multiple messages to former Chiefs teammate L’Jarius Sneed.

It is unclear if that is still on Watson’s agenda, or if the Rams are still looking to add to the position, with former Washington Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes around.

What is clear is that players still believe that Donald, the 13th overall pick of the 2014 draft who turned 35 on May 23, could still be an impact player, if not the force that he was when last on the football field.

Donald had 8.0 sacks in his final season with the Rams, up from his 5.0 sacks in 2022, but still below the double-digit sacks he logged for five straight seasons from 2017 through 2021.

He also led the NFL in sacks with 20.5 sacks during the 2018 campaign.

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, would face less attention than ever playing alongside Garrett, a two-time winner and the reigning selection. That duo would also be a tremendous benefit to Watson and his fellow corners with the pass rush they could produce.

Aaron Donald Raises Eyebrows

Formally, Donald has been adamant that his playing days–with the Rams or any NFL team–are behind him.

Donald recently captioned a video on his Instagram strories of him working out with “#Ready.”

“It’s worth pointing out that in his latest IG workout post 4 days ago, Aaron Donald in his caption has “#ready” and the song is “ain’t done” by Bixst,” Chris Bockman of “The Rich Eisen Show” posted on X, along with the clip. “This can’t be a coincidence, right?”

In reaction to Watson’s post, though, The Rams Wire’s Brock Vierra wrote, “In the unlikely event that Donald does return, he would be joining a revamped defense with Watson, All-Pro Trent McDuffie, Pro Bowler Byron Young, and now the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

“However, Donald has continued to state his happiness in retirement and has made no public plans to resume his playing career, so it’s nothing more than a pipe dream.”

Donald will be Hall of Fame eligible in 2029. That timer would reset if he unretired.