Trade Proposal Sees Rams Add Low-Risk, High-Reward QB Option

The Los Angeles Rams may not be in the market for a new starting quarterback just yet, but it would be shortsighted not to prepare for life after Matthew Stafford. At 37 years old, Stafford’s days as the Rams starting QB are clearly numbered, even if he has another productive year or two left. As it stands, the Rams’ current backup situation behind him is underwhelming at best, with Jimmy Garoppolo’s best days behind him and Stetson Bennett still with a bunch of question marks. That said, Bleacher Report suggested the Tennessee Titans should trade their 2023 second-round pick, Will Levis, to the Rams.

Will Levis Could Be a Sneaky Fit for the Rams’ Quarterback Room

Now that the Titans have drafted Cam Ward as their quarterback of the future, that signals the end of the Levis experiment in Nashville. While his numbers through two seasons — 3,899 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions with a 61 percent completion rate — aren’t the greatest, they also don’t close the book on his potential, especially in the right system.

For the Rams, this is exactly the kind of calculated trade that makes sense for both now and in the long term. Levis would come at a low cost, both financially with just $1 million per year through 2026, and draft capital with only a late Day 3 pick that should suffice. But more importantly, Levis is still just 25 years old with untapped upside who will benefit tremendously from a reset under Sean McVay.

WILL LEVIS 98-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS TO NICK WESTBROOK-IKHINE pic.twitter.com/Q82OMWTp6R — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 17, 2024

A Low-Risk, High-Reward Opportunity for Sean McVay and the Rams

There are few coaches better suited to revive a quarterback’s career than McVay. He did it with Baker Mayfield, and now he can do it with Levis. Known for his arm strength and toughness coming out of Kentucky, Levis has been stuck in different dysfunctional offensive systems in Tennessee. He’s never had a coach like McVay or the kind of structured offense that can simplify reads and highlight his physical tools.

Even if Levis never develops into a starter, he could come in and immediately compete with Garoppolo for the No. 2 role and give the Rams a more dynamic option in the quarterback room.

While the team isn’t in full rebuild mode, the time is coming for a quarterback change, whether they like it or not. Continuing to build for the future without mortgaging the present is the tightrope that the Rams have to walk. A trade for Lewis might not be the flashiest move that fans are used to seeing, but it’s a low-risk, high-reward possibility of uncovering a valuable asset or even Stafford’s eventual successor.

For a team that understands the value of quarterback depth and long-term planning, the Rams would be wise to make the call.